Luis Enrique Expects 'Intense' Battle As PSG Brace For Aston Villa Comeback Bid

Doha, Qatar: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is expecting a“very intense” second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tonight, as his side face Aston Villa at Villa Park. The English side will be looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit against the newly crowned French champions.

PSG came from behind in the first leg at Parc des Princes, with a stoppage-time strike from Nuno Mendes swinging momentum their way. Despite the advantage, Enrique is under no illusions about the task ahead.

“At the end of tomorrow's match, only one of the two teams will qualify for the semi-finals. That's what makes this competition so exciting,” Enrique said at a press conference.

“There's no overconfidence on our part, only the determination to deal with the problems Aston Villa will look to cause us.”

He expects Villa to come out aggressively:“Their defence will likely push higher, pressing to win the ball back closer to our goal. We'll have to find ways to overcome that. What's certain is that tomorrow's match will be very intense and interesting.”

When asked if PSG are favourites to reach the final four, Enrique was cautious:“The road to the Champions League is lined with favourites who have been knocked out. We may have an advantage, but that's in the past. We have to prove we belong in the semi-finals.”

PSG are in formidable form, having won 17 of their past 18 matches in all competitions.

Their only slip was a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, which they overturned at Anfield.

They haven't lost by more than one goal since October and have been beaten only once in 47 games this season.

However, Aston Villa are also enjoying strong form. Unai Emery's men have won eight of their last nine matches in all competitions. Their only defeat during that stretch came in the first leg in France.

Villa are unbeaten at home in the Premier League and Champions League since a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in August. Ironically, it could be the Gunners awaiting the winners in the semi-finals.

Emery believes Villa's home crowd could be a decisive factor.

“If we are connecting with our supporters, if we're transmitting positive energy, they are going to add to us with their energy,” said the Spaniard.

“For our players, playing at home with the support behind them always adds positivity.”