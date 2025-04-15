NFL Names Netapp The Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The National Football League today named NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP) the Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure partner. NetApp will work with the league to develop cutting-edge, silo-free storage technology, allowing the NFL to manage the data to drive innovation.

“The global partnership between the NFL and NetApp represents a shared commitment to leveraging intelligent data to drive transformative solutions for the league,” said Renie Anderson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at the NFL.“By combining our expertise with NetApp's industry-leading intelligent data infrastructure, we can unlock new efficiencies that accelerate innovation within our game.”

The NFL is one of the most widely recognized and beloved sports leagues in the world, with more than 218 million fans in the United States alone and many more around the world in countries including Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., Germany, Spain and Australia. NetApp will play a key role globally with the NFL, activating across the entire slate of 2025 International Games, and as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 NFL London Games and the first-ever regular season NFL game in Madrid. The NFL has tapped NetApp as a leader in enterprise data storage, bringing intelligence to the league's data.

“Working with NetApp has helped us serve football fans worldwide by streamlining our technology operations and enabling us to be better custodians of our sport,” said Gary Brantley, chief information officer at the NFL.“We strive to innovate and excel in everything we do and work with partners that share those values. Over the years we have worked together, NetApp has earned our trust that they can meet those high standards. With an intelligent data infrastructure powered by NetApp technology, we have a secure data storage strategy that can carry us into the future.”

The NFL will leverage NetApp technology to elevate its data storage strategy in the era of intelligence across its entire organization. By providing some of the most secure storage on the planet, NetApp will help the NFL maintain the long-term fidelity and integrity of its data. NetApp's built-in security features, like NetApp ONTAP® Autonomous Ransomware Protection with AI (ARP/AI) and solutions such as NetApp cyber vault . can protect customers from data loss and downtime by proactively detecting potential threats and quickly recovering data, helping reduce operational risk.

“The NFL has been a long-standing customer of NetApp, and it is gratifying to see their interest in expanding our relationship,” said Cesar Cernuda, president at NetApp.“By helping the NFL build an intelligent data infrastructure, we are elevating the sport for fans of football everywhere. Bringing intelligence to the league's data storage allows them to modernize their infrastructure and gives them the tools they need to agilely adapt to the future.”

Additional Resources



NFL and NetApp Cyber Resilience: The Most Secure Storage on the Planet

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data, operational and workload services to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our operational and workload services provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency for infrastructure and workloads through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at or follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink