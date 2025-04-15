NIQ Unveils BASES AI Screener: Helping CPG Brands Thrive In The Age Of Hyper-Innovation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NielsenIQ (NIQ), a leader in consumer intelligence, officially launched BASES AI Screener, combining NIQ's expansive consumer panel datasets, extensive innovation database, and leading predictive models with AI's ability to mimic human reactions for idea screening. BASES AI Screener is now available in multiple markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, and Indonesia, with continuing expansion in 2025.

To meet the evolving needs of today's innovators, NIQ has introduced-BASES AI Screener-a real-time idea screening platform powered by Generative AI (GenAI). By leveraging NIQ's extensive behavioral data from consumer panels, the tool creates synthetic respondents with distinct demographic and purchasing behavior profiles. These AI-powered panels are then engaged to provide ratings, open-ended feedback, and tailored recommendations, enabling users to quickly evaluate and prioritize innovation ideas.

Key Benefits of BASES AI Screener for CPG Companies:



Reliable & Predictive Insights: Combines GenAI with BASES metrics and database perspective to provide a reliable assessment of innovation potential, along with detailed feedback and recommendations for improvement.

Accelerated Timelines: Delivers innovation assessments in minutes through a DIY platform, allowing for faster innovation cycles and reduced overall timelines. Cost-Effective Results: Provides high-quality insights at a fraction of the cost of traditional screening methods.

"With BASES AI Screener, we're redefining how innovation decisions are made," said Ramon Melgarejo, President Strategic Analytics & Insights at NIQ. "By combining real purchase behavior with the latest in generative AI, we're helping teams cut through the noise and focus on ideas that truly matter-those with real market potential."

Additional Features of BASES AI Screener:



Continuously Updated Synthetic Panels: Synthetic panels are constantly updated with NIQ behavioral data, ensuring current consumer purchasing dynamics are built in.

Data-Rich AI Personas: Provide valuable feedback on innovation drivers of interest and differentiation to accelerate optimization. Intuitive DIY Workspace: Allows users to screen, learn, and improve their innovations efficiently.

This innovative tool addresses the challenges of managing a high volume of new ideas with flat research budgets and faster timelines, which is crucial for CPG companies in today's market. The launch of BASES AI Screener complements NIQ's growing suite of AI-powered capabilities-including the recent acquisition of Gastrograph AI, which advances the usage of AI for product development-and reinforces NIQ's commitment to helping clients innovate smarter. It also marks a key milestone in building the broader AI Innovation ecosystem within NIQ, designed to accelerate growth and transformation across the innovation lifecycle.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries, covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $ 7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM.

For more information, please visit

© 2025 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink