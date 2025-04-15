India Semiconductor Revenues To Cross USD 108 Billion By 2030: Report

MENAFN - KNN India)India's semiconductor industry is poised for significant growth, with revenues expected to double from USD 54 billion in 2025 to USD 108 billion by 2030, according to a new report by UBS, a leading financial services firm.

The report highlights that India is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing US-China tariff war. With global tech companies seeking alternatives to China for their supply chains, India is emerging as a promising destination, supported by favourable government policies and a strong talent pool.

UBS forecasts a 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for India's semiconductor market, outpacing global growth projections.

This surge is attributed to rising demand for electronics, increased enterprise adoption of advanced semiconductors, and demographic advantages.

A key driver of this growth is the localisation opportunity, which is expected to generate USD 13 billion in revenues by 2030.

Although India currently holds just 0.1 per cent of global wafer capacity and accounts for only 1 per cent of annual equipment spending, it commands a 6.5 per cent share of global semiconductor end-demand.

The report also notes that around 20 per cent of global chip designers are based in India, working for multinational corporations. This positions India uniquely in the global semiconductor value chain, leveraging its strengths in software and design services.

As companies adopt a "China plus one" strategy, India's role as a key alternative for final assembly and design is gaining momentum.

Despite the dominance of the US and China in end-markets, India's growing share and strategic advantages could reshape the global semiconductor landscape in the years ahead.

With continued policy support and investment in manufacturing infrastructure, India's semiconductor sector appears on track for a robust decade of growth.

