The Centers For Advanced Orthopaedics Opens New Summit Orthopedics Location In Bethesda

New facility will enhance access to specialized orthopaedic care throughout D.C. region

BETHESDA, Md., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO), one of the nation's largest orthopaedic care providers, today announced the grand opening of a new Summit Orthopedics location in Bethesda, Md. This expansion follows the debut of Summit Orthopedics' state-of-the-art facility in Washington, D.C., last October, reinforcing CAO's commitment to delivering world-class orthopaedic care throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia region.

A division of CAO, Summit Orthopedics brings together a multidisciplinary team of surgeons and nonoperative specialists dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care. The practice provides expert treatment for musculoskeletal conditions including fractures, tendon and ligament injuries, bursitis, sprains, strains, tendonitis, back pain and arthritis. By combining advanced treatment options with the personalized approach of a private practice, Summit Orthopedics ensures every patient receives tailored, comprehensive care.

"Our expansion strengthens access to top-tier orthopaedic care in the region, helping us better serve our patients and improve community health," said Dr. Michael Goldsmith, a leading surgeon at Summit Orthopedics. "This new location allows us to bring our expertise closer to patients in downtown Bethesda and the greater D.C. metro area."

The new facility is located at 7500 Old Georgetown Road, Suite 301, Bethesda, MD 20814.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit CFAOrtho . To learn more about Summit Orthopedics, visit Summit-Orthopedics .

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) is one of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the country. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefitting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility and broader insurance options of one of the country's largest orthopaedic practices. CAO is evolving to offer patients the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho .

CONTACT:

Marielle Luke

[email protected]

484.385.2927

SOURCE The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

