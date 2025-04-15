Celebrating World Art Day: A Chinese Artist's Creative Journey In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha: As the world celebrates World Art Day today, April 15, a Doha-based Chinese artist is quietly painting a story of identity, expression, and international connection.

Yvonne Tsui, originally from Hong Kong, has been living in Qatar for the past seven years. By profession, she's a will writer for expatriates and a business consultant linking China and the Middle East's construction sectors. But outside of work, her true passion lies in art - a creative journey she began as a child and continues to explore in her free time.

“I've always loved art. I started drawing when I was five. It was something I taught myself, purely out of curiosity and passion,” Tsui told The Peninsula.

That early spark dimmed for nearly a decade as life, work, and adult responsibilities took over. But in 2022, "while going through a trauma in life", painting found her again.“Art became my therapy. A way to process everything I was going through. It helped me breathe again.”

Tsui's artworks are vibrant and deeply personal, often inspired by moods, dreams, or heartfelt conversations. Whether it's a peaceful watercolour or an intricate ceramic sculpture, every piece is infused with raw emotion and thoughtful symbolism. Her art is reflective of her background and her perspective as someone living between cultures.

“Through the Window” 80cm x 60cm watercolour on paper by Yvonne Tsui

One of her most symbolic works,“Through the Window,” was featured at an exhibition for Qatar National Day. Framed inside a handcrafted wooden window, the watercolour painting shows three doors, each symbolising a part of her life - China, Qatar, and Hong Kong.“The window represents our eyes, our minds. If we look with an open heart, we'll see that life is full of doors, full of choices and opportunities,” said Tsui.

Porcelain painting by Yvonne Tsui

The multidisciplinary artist's hand-painted porcelain and ceramic pieces are carrying their own meaning. A floral design on porcelain plate is a nod to self-love and independence: "I can buy myself flowers!” she playfully declared. Meanwhile, her fish-themed pieces reflect a longing for freedom and peace.

"Seven" and“The Eight Treasures” ceramic artworks by Yvonne Tsui

Besides painting, Tsui also creates ceramic and pottery pieces, many of which carry cultural symbolism. Her work“Seven” is a hand-built bottle featuring seven points, while“Eight Treasure” is an octagonal treasure box inspired by the number eight - a symbol of luck and prosperity in Hong Kong and across Southeast Asia.“Eight is considered a very lucky number in our culture,” she explained.

“The Bun” ceramic artwork by Yvonne Tsui

The cleverly crafted ceramic piece titled“The Bun” is a functional 4-in-1 container designed to hold salt, pepper, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Inspired by the items typically served with bread, the set is thoughtfully shaped like a bun, combining practicality and artistic charm.

Though relatively new to Qatar's art community, Tsui is already making quiet waves. Last December, she exhibited her work at Art29 Gallery at W Doha, and more recently joined International Artists Doha, showcasing her work at Workinton at M7.

Yvonne Tsui with her“Misty Morning in the Garden” 76cm x 56cm watercolour painting

“There's a strong focus here on traditional Qatari themes like horses and falcons, which is beautiful. I'm excited to explore how my Southeast Asian influences can blend with Arabic culture. I really hope to collaborate with local Qatari artists, especially in areas like porcelain painting, which I'm currently focusing on,” she told The Peninsula.

In fact, she's already planning a group exhibition and workshop alongside a Qatari artist friend, with the goal of introducing porcelain painting to local audiences.“Qatar has inspired me in many ways, from its rich heritage to the openness of the art scene. I'm still learning, still exploring.”

For Tsui, art is far more than a hobby - it's a way of life.“Art has no boundaries and no rules. It's a form of expression, a kind of therapy, and a universal language that brings people together,” she said.

As someone who once dreamed of becoming an artist but was told it wasn't a“real job,” Tsui is now living proof that dreams may be delayed, but never denied.“Nothing is impossible, so to those who hesitate to pick up that brush or pursue their creative spark, just believe in yourself and never give up!”