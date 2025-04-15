Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Dies As Truck Crushes Motorcycle In Jawzjan

2025-04-15 02:00:24
SHEBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A person has been killed as a result of a traffic accident in Shiberghan city of northern Jawzjan province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Qari Abdul Satar Halimi told Pajhwok Afghan News the collision took place between a motorbike and a truck in Jang Bagh area of Shiberghan city today.

According to him, the motorcyclist died in the accident. Halimi attributed the accident to reckless driving.

