Man Dies As Truck Crushes Motorcycle In Jawzjan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHEBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A person has been killed as a result of a traffic accident in Shiberghan city of northern Jawzjan province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Qari Abdul Satar Halimi told Pajhwok Afghan News the collision took place between a motorbike and a truck in Jang Bagh area of Shiberghan city today.

According to him, the motorcyclist died in the accident. Halimi attributed the accident to reckless driving.

hz/ma