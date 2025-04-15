Logix Fiber Networks Appoints Telecom Veteran Greg O'connor As CEO

O'Connor brings decades of experience across wireless, fiber, and network transformation to accelerate the company's next phase of growth

HOUSTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logix Fiber Networks, Texas' leading business fiber provider, today announced that Greg O'Connor has been named Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience across wireless and wireline operations, O'Connor joins the company at a pivotal time of expansion, following its recently completed recapitalization and new investment to fuel growth across the state.

O'Connor brings a unique blend of operational leadership and infrastructure expertise, having held senior roles at T-Mobile, Sprint, and Cogent Communications. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Cogent, where he oversaw global operations and led the integration of T-Mobile's Wireline division following its acquisition. His background in scaling fiber networks, managing large-scale deployments, and aligning organizations for growth will be instrumental as Logix rolls out next-generation services to meet the rising demand for bandwidth-intensive applications like AI and machine learning.

"There couldn't be a more exciting time to lead Logix," said Greg O'Connor, CEO of Logix Fiber Networks. "We have strong fiber assets in every major Texas market-and we're just getting started. With demand for data exploding across industries, especially with the growth of AI and machine learning, we're expanding our capabilities and our footprint to meet that need head-on. I'm proud to lead this next chapter and to build on the incredible foundation the LOGIX team has laid."

Logix recently announced a strategic investment led by UBS O'Connor Capital Solutions and a successful recapitalization that reduced the company's debt by over $150 million and added $45 million in new capital. The financial strength and operational discipline position LOGIX to roll out 800G wave connectivity, enhance its infrastructure in high-growth markets, and deliver unmatched service for carriers, hyperscalers, and enterprises across Texas.

With its 300,000+ fiber miles, carrier-grade Ethernet, dedicated internet access, and deep local market presence, Logix remains committed to delivering high-performance, scalable connectivity solutions built for the future of business in Texas.

About Logix

Logix Communications, LP, d/b/a Logix Fiber Networks ("Logix")is a leading fiber-based network infrastructure provider in Texas, offering high-performance connectivity to businesses, carriers, and data center operators. Logix operates more than 300,000 fiber miles, serves over 3,000 on-net buildings, and connects to more than 80 third-party data centers across the state. With a reputation for network reliability, local support, and flexible solutions, Logix is the trusted choice for enterprise-grade connectivity in Texas. For more information about Logix Fiber Networks and its services, visit .

