Author Amy L. Bernstein Wins Prestigious First Place Bookfest Award For Inspirational Nonfiction

Author Amy L. Bernstein

Wrangling the Doubt Monster: Fighting Fears, Finding Inspiration

First Place The BookFest Awards Spring 2025

The BookFest Adventure

- Amy L. BernsteinLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bancroft Press is proud to announce that Wrangling the Doubt Monster: Fighting Fears, Finding Inspiration by Baltimore author Amy L. Bernstein, illustrated by Mary Grace Corpus, has been awarded the First Place BookFest Award in the category of Nonfiction - Self-Help - Inspiration.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and reflects a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says,“Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”Wrangling the Doubt Monster is celebrated as the indispensable guide every creative person needs in today's challenging world. Bernstein offers a compelling perspective by positioning self-doubt not as an enemy to defeat, but as an ally to manage. Through concise, poetic insights, motivational quotes, and delightful illustrations, the book provides powerful tools to help artists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers tackle their fears, overcome creative blocks, and courageously pursue their passions.Publisher Bruce L. Bortz expressed excitement and pride, saying, "Amy L. Bernstein has crafted a uniquely powerful book, offering essential wisdom not just to writers and artists, but to anyone wrestling with self-doubt. This prestigious award underscores the impact and universal relevance of Amy's profound insights."“I'm honored by the recognition and hope that this brings renewed attention to how much support and encouragement creative people need and deserve,” Bernstein said.“I'm on a mission to normalize self-doubt among creative communities, and this award is a great start.”Praise for Wrangling the Doubt Monster includes accolades from Publishers Weekly BookLife, Kirkus Reviews, and notable authors and coaches like Dr. Eric Maisel and Jennie Nash. Bernstein's work has resonated deeply, empowering countless readers to harness their fears as fuel for creative and personal growth.About the AuthorAmy L. Bernstein is an acclaimed author, former journalist, and certified book coach dedicated to helping individuals navigate doubt and achieve artistic fulfillment. Her compassionate and practical approach has inspired audiences globally through workshops, lectures, and her popular Substack newsletter, Doubt Monster. Find out more on her website .About Bancroft PressSince 1992, Bancroft Press has established itself as a premier independent publishing house, known for its carefully curated literary fiction and nonfiction titles that inspire, challenge, and entertain. Located strategically in Los Angeles, Bancroft Press connects outstanding literary content to a broad readership and the entertainment industry. Learn more here .PRAISE FOR WRANGLING THE DOUBT MONSTER:“I loved Amy Bernstein's Wrangling the Doubt Monster so much, I had to buy five more copies to give as gifts! The wisdom in this lovely book applies to artists and creators of any kind who come face to face with doubt. That's why I'm giving copies to some amazing entrepreneurs I know. Getting your voice, your work, and your unique perspective out in the world matters now more than ever. Don't let doubt stop you. Thank you, Amy, for this treasure of a book. It will help so many people transcend doubt and create possibility.” - Mary O'Donohue, Oprah Show Veteran, Media Coach for Disruptive Women Nonfiction Authors, and #1 Bestselling Author“This accessible and reassuring book offers much-needed and actionable strategies and techniques for those experiencing a block at any point in their creative endeavors ... Many of the concepts can be applied more generally to other facets of life as well.”-Kirkus Reviews

