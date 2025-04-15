Celebrate 50 Years Of The Largest Annual Gathering Of Twins In The World

Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World

The 50th Twins Days Festival will be held August 2nd and 3rd, 2025. This annual event is recorded as the“Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World”.

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The annual Twins Days Festival always brings excitement and energy to Twinsburg, Ohio (located 25 miles southeast of Cleveland) and its local communities. The event provides a wide variety of fun activities and brings people from around the world to experience all that is unique about the Twins Days Festival. Non-twins are always welcome.The theme of this year's festival is“Cheers to 50 Years!”. This year, we invite attendees to relive the magic of past festivals by dressing up in their favorite theme from years gone by. Whether it's the groovy vibes of the 60s & 70s, the whimsical flair of fairy tales, the vibrant colors of the carnival, or the action of super heroes, we want to see their creativity shine!Saturday morning kicks off with the“Double Take” parade. Activities during the day will include twins contests, twins talent show, twins research area, twins group photo, entertainment, arts & crafts and twin related/sponsored booths, cornhole tournament, and a spectacular fireworks show. Also available are food concessions and official souvenirs Saturday and Sunday.Sunday morning's activities include the Twins Days 5K Run and Fun Walk benefiting Empower Sports. During the day the activities will be the same as Saturday's, with the exception of the parade and fireworks, and include bingo and a twins volleyball tournament.Twins and multiples are encouraged to register for the festival to be able to participate in the twins related activities and to be included in the official count. Twins and multiples can register online at twinsdays. Registration is also available at the festival site.Appropriate plans are in place in order to comply with state guidelines and any health orders that will be in effect at the time the festival takes place.For more information and sponsorship opportunities, visit our website at twinsdays.

Mary DaRif

Twins Days Inc.

+1 330-425-3652

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.