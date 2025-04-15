CLR:SKY Launches, A New AI-Powered Civility Overlay For Bluesky

OAKLAND, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new AI-powered enhancement for the Bluesky social platform is helping users post with more civility. Introducing CLR:SKY , a tool that gives real-time feedback on the tone and potential toxicity of posts before they're published-shifting moderation from reactive to proactive.

Instead of relying on platforms to remove harmful content after it's posted, CLR:SKY provides real-time feedback. As users compose a post, a "Weather Report" icon changes dynamically based on tone, offering a subtle nudge to rethink how something might land.

" When the tone of public conversation becomes toxic, we lose valuable voices, " said Fay M. Johnson , Founder of CLR:SKY and veteran trust and safety leader. " We built CLR:SKY to test how pre-post nudges and AI might help promote civility and understanding in online conversation. "

Key Features



Toxicity Weather Report : A live sentiment indicator that updates as you type. The more inflammatory the tone, the stormier the icon-helping users pause and reconsider before posting.

GenAI Rewrite Suggestions : Optional one-click edits that rephrase your post with greater empathy while preserving intent-ideal for clarifying without escalating. Perspective Assistant : Analyzes the context of threads and suggests ways to acknowledge alternate viewpoints-boosting thoughtfulness in replies.

Johnson, a former product lead at Meta and Twitter, developed CLR:SKY while a Fellow at Harvard's Applied Social Media Lab. Her background in online safety and behavior change informed the product's mission: to help users express themselves constructively and find ways to bridge divides in an often polarized world.

" Content Moderation doesn't exist to silence opinions. Interventions that encourage civility shouldn't either, " Johnson added. "It is not about flattening your point or avoiding disagreement," she states. " CLR:SKY will help you assess the tone of your own post, consider reframes and help you engage with empathy when in dialogue around differences, without changing your key point."

The experience integrates seamlessly with Bluesky accounts and requires no separate sign-up. Simply login with your Bluesky credentials via the CLR:SKY site. No data is stored so your privacy is protected.

Why It Matters

Research has shown that subtle, real-time interventions can meaningfully improve online behavior. One study showed that providing visible toxicity feedback reduced harmful language in posts by as much as 34% . CLR:SKY builds on these insights. This approach puts power back into users' hands. Individuals gain a new way to self-moderate their tone in real time. Collectively, it helps foster healthier online spaces where diverse perspectives can coexist without devolving into hostility.

About CLR:SKY

CLR:SKY is a pioneering AI interface that enhances social media posting with live tone analysis and constructive rewrite tools. Created by Fay M. Johnson-whose career spans leadership roles at Meta, Twitter, and Nextdoor-the tool draws on behavioral science to make online communication more inclusive and less polarizing. CLR:SKY is currently available for Bluesky users at .

