Global Body Urges Vigilance In Somali Waters After Three Hijacking Incidents In 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Mogadishu, April 15 (IANS) Two fishing vessels and a dhow were hijacked off the coast of Somalia between February 7 and March 16, indicating that piracy in the region remains a threat, according to a new report released Tuesday by a global anti-piracy body.

The International Chamber of Commerce's International Maritime Bureau (IMB) first-quarter report reveals that 26 crew members were taken hostage in these incidents, which demonstrates the continued capability of Somali pirates.

"The IMB advises ships navigating these waters to exercise caution and to strictly follow the latest version of the Industry Best Management Practice," the IMB said.

According to the agency, all crew members and the vessels have been released, Xinhua news agency reported. The international navies patrolling these waters continue to coordinate and liaise with merchant and fishing fleets to identify and apprehend pirate action groups.

It cautioned vessel owners and masters against complacency. "Although three Somali piracy incidents have been recorded, several hijackings of dhows and fishing vessels may have gone unreported," the IMB said.

Meanwhile, the IMB urged continued caution in the Gulf of Guinea waters as crew members remain at risk, although the number of reported incidents within the region and adjoining littoral states continues to be at its lowest in nearly two decades.

"All 13 kidnapped crew were reported in these waters in two separate attacks with a total of six incidents reported in the first quarter of the year," the IMB said.

"While we welcome the reduction of incidents, the safety of crew members in the Gulf of Guinea remains at greater risk. It is essential to maintain a strong regional and international naval presence to address these incidents and ensure the protection of seafarers," IMB Director Michael Howlett said.