Southwest Spine & Sports Announces The Addition Of EMSCULPT Neo® To Its Practice For Total-Body Strengthening And Joint Protection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Spine & Sports announces the addition of EM SCULPT ne ® , an advanced non-surgical treatment designed to strengthen muscles, improve posture and prevent injury. EM SCULPT neo® complements the clinic's comprehensive practice of regenerative and traditional procedures for the prevention and treatment of muscle, nerve and joint pain.

EM SCULPT neo® provides patients with an advanced solution for enhancing core stability and supporting long-term joint health. The treatment uses High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology to induce supramaximal muscle contractions, leading to muscle tone and enhanced total-body strength. A single, 30-minute treatment can generate up to 20,000 muscle contractions, providing results that are not achievable through exercise alone.

"At Southwest Spine & Sports, our priority is to help patients achieve optimal health and return to the life they love without pain," said Michael Wolff, MD founder and medical director of Southwest Spine & Sports. "Adding EM SCULPT neo® to our practice allows us to offer a breakthrough, clinically proven, non-invasive procedure that simultaneously addresses both muscle atrophy and subcutaneous, visceral fat. This plays a crucial role in rehabilitation and joint protection. We believe this can significantly enhance the quality of life for our patients, helping them recover faster and move through their daily activities with physical confidence."

Muscle strength is essential for overall health, supporting posture, stability and mobility and playing a fundamental role in preventing injury. The addition of EM SCULPT neo® aligns with Southwest Spine & Sports' focus on functional wellness by directly addressing and improving the pathology of injuries to enable patients optimize physical performance with minimal pain. EM SCULPT neo® is an effective option for professional athletes, weekend warriors and everyday exercisers who want to incorporate a powerful functional treatment to strengthen, protect joints and enhance physical performance.

"With EM SCULPT neo®, patients can experience a significant improvement in total-body strength, muscle tone and endurance, including the added benefit of reducing both superficial and visceral fat, improving cardiovascular health" said Dr. Wolff. "Whatever your functional wellness goals, EM SCULPT neo® offers a safe, effective solution to help you enhance your overall physical health, strength and profile."

EM SCULPT neo® is now available to all patients at Southwest Spine & Sports. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit or call 480.860.8998.

Press Contact

Al Maag

Marketing and Public Relations

[email protected]

602.363.6038

SOURCE Southwest Spine & Sports

