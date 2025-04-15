AFFOA Collaborates With University Of Oregon's Sports Product Design Program And Bemis Associates To Launch Innovative Interdisciplinary Textile Initiative

New program aims to optimize cutting-edge tactical gear using Bemis' EverFitTM technology for commercial and defense applications

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Transdisciplinary Workshop model to the West Coast, in partnership with the University of Oregon's Sports Product Design graduate program and Bemis Associates. This pioneering initiative invites students to collaborate in studio teams to prototype advanced tactical apparel and gear utilizing Bemis' EverFitTM Sewfree® elastic replacement adhesives, aimed at both commercial and Department of Defense applications.

"Oregon is a hub for innovation in the sports apparel industry, and we are excited to facilitate this collaboration," said Robert Finnegan, AFFOA's Director of Education and Workforce Development. "We believe that transformative advancements in design and manufacturability occur when interdisciplinary teams work together to tackle real-world challenges. The University of Oregon's Sports Product Design program exemplifies this commitment, and we look forward to the groundbreaking solutions the students will create."

Dr. Susan Sokolowski, Professor of Product Design at the University of Oregon, expressed enthusiasm for the program's unique challenges. "This initiative offers our students a diverse array of potential applications in both consumer and defense markets for radically innovative advanced textile products. We can't wait to see how they leverage AFFOA's expertise and Bemis' EverFitTM technology to develop next-generation solutions."

Daniel Calabrese, Director of Design and Applications at Bemis Associates and a proud alumnus of the University of Oregon's program, underscored the program's strategic significance. "We see this innovative collaboration as a way to create a 'prosumer' use case. If a design can be effective in Department of Defense applications, we are confident it will excel in the commercial sector," he stated.

The program is set to commence on April 11th, ahead of AFFOA CEO Sasha Stolyarov's participation in a panel discussion titled "Textile Industry Re-Imagined Through Education and Workforce Development" at the Functional Fabrics Fair in Portland, OR, on April 15th.

For more information about this exciting collaboration and its goals, please contact:

About AFFOA

AFFOA is a non-profit, public private partnership and one of the Manufacturing USA Innovation Institutes headquartered in Cambridge, MA. AFFOA's mission is to "Rekindle the domestic textiles industry by leading a nationwide enterprise for advanced fiber & fabric technology development and manufacturing, enabling revolutionary system capabilities for national security and commercial markets." Learn more at affoa.

About University of Oregon Sports Product Design

Launched in 2016, the Sports Product Design MS program at the University of Oregon empowers innovators to shape the future of sport. Over two years, students dive into product research, human performance, design, methods of make, sustainability, and storytelling-to become leaders in the sports product industry. Graduates thrive as designers, developers, researchers, and engineers, driving innovation across footwear, apparel, and equipment. They've published research, patented technologies, won global design awards, and launched funded ventures.

About Bemis

Bemis Associates, Inc., is a global leader in adhesives and bonding solutions, partnering with leading apparel, consumer electronics and industrial brands to improve product performance and aesthetics. Founded in 1910, Bemis maintains global headquarters in Shirley, Mass., and regional headquarters in Cernay, France; New Taipei City, Taiwan; and Hong Kong. The company operates offices, manufacturing facilities and Co-Lab design and application centers throughout the world. Learn more at .

Contact:

AFFOA

Josh Rapoza

Director of Marketing and Communications, AFFOA

508.558.6682

[email protected]

affoa

SOURCE AFFOA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED