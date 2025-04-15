AZASLA Announces 2025 Professional & Student Award Winners

Avondale Civic Center – Dig Studio, Inc.

Avondale Civic Center, a sustainable community space, reflects the city's agricultural past. Its design features native plants, shaded areas, and indoor-outdoor flow, including a desert garden extending from outside in. Smart water management (rain gardens & native trees) and efficient irrigation ensure sustainability.

The full list of award recipients includes:

Award of Excellence – Residential

ELEMENT + FORM – The Green Room Landscape Architecture

Honors – General Design

Arizona Center Re-Imagined – TRUEFORM

Chandler Museum – Colwell Shelor

Optima Kierland – Hillman Workshop

Palo Verde Plaza – The Green Room Landscape Architecture

Terra Firma – Colwell Shelor

Thelda Williams Transit Center – Dig Studio, Inc.

Honors – Residential

Gold Canyon – The Green Room Landscape Architecture

Casa Paloma – Colwell Shelor

Honors – Communications

Form Space Vision + Norfolk – The Green Room Landscape Architecture

"I Like Your Shirt": Sparking a Broader Dialogue – TRUEFORM

Rodeo Wash Watershed: Methods of Understanding Exhibition – University of Arizona

Honors – Planning & Analysis

Gilbert Parks & Recreation Sustainability Study – The Design Laboratory

Shade Plan for the City of Phoenix – City of Phoenix

Truckee River Vision Plan – Dig Studio, Inc.

Landmark Award

Civic Space Park – Dig Studio, Inc.

Award of Excellence – Student Individual

Roots of Resilience – Md Farhan Asef Jit

Honors

EcoTerra Mine Renewal – Nakomis Buckingham

The Source – Evan Sloan

Honors – Student Collaborative

Campus Masterplan Improvement Project – Evan Sloan, Sofia Lomeli & Joanna Hanson

Individual Honor Awards

Landscape Architect of the Year – Mary Estes

Emerging Professional of the Year – Kevin Scholfield

Volunteer of the Year – Matthew Lutheran

Office of the Year – The Design Laboratory

Champion of the Year – Trees Matter

"It's an honor to be recognized by AZASLA. I'm grateful for the mentorship and collaboration that have shaped my journey, and this award motivates me to keep learning and contributing to the communities we serve."

- Kevin Scholfield , Emerging Professional of the Year

To view the full gallery of winning projects and honorees, visit:

