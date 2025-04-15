AZASLA Announces 2025 Professional & Student Award Winners
Avondale Civic Center – Dig Studio, Inc.
Avondale Civic Center, a sustainable community space, reflects the city's agricultural past. Its design features native plants, shaded areas, and indoor-outdoor flow, including a desert garden extending from outside in. Smart water management (rain gardens & native trees) and efficient irrigation ensure sustainability.
The full list of award recipients includes:
Award of Excellence – Residential
ELEMENT + FORM – The Green Room Landscape Architecture
Honors – General Design
Arizona Center Re-Imagined – TRUEFORM
Chandler Museum – Colwell Shelor
Optima Kierland – Hillman Workshop
Palo Verde Plaza – The Green Room Landscape Architecture
Terra Firma – Colwell Shelor
Thelda Williams Transit Center – Dig Studio, Inc.
Honors – Residential
Gold Canyon – The Green Room Landscape Architecture
Casa Paloma – Colwell Shelor
Honors – Communications
Form Space Vision + Norfolk – The Green Room Landscape Architecture
"I Like Your Shirt": Sparking a Broader Dialogue – TRUEFORM
Rodeo Wash Watershed: Methods of Understanding Exhibition – University of Arizona
Honors – Planning & Analysis
Gilbert Parks & Recreation Sustainability Study – The Design Laboratory
Shade Plan for the City of Phoenix – City of Phoenix
Truckee River Vision Plan – Dig Studio, Inc.
Landmark Award
Civic Space Park – Dig Studio, Inc.
Award of Excellence – Student Individual
Roots of Resilience – Md Farhan Asef Jit
Honors
EcoTerra Mine Renewal – Nakomis Buckingham
The Source – Evan Sloan
Honors – Student Collaborative
Campus Masterplan Improvement Project – Evan Sloan, Sofia Lomeli & Joanna Hanson
Individual Honor Awards
Landscape Architect of the Year – Mary Estes
Emerging Professional of the Year – Kevin Scholfield
Volunteer of the Year – Matthew Lutheran
Office of the Year – The Design Laboratory
Champion of the Year – Trees Matter
"It's an honor to be recognized by AZASLA. I'm grateful for the mentorship and collaboration that have shaped my journey, and this award motivates me to keep learning and contributing to the communities we serve."
- Kevin Scholfield , Emerging Professional of the Year
To view the full gallery of winning projects and honorees, visit:
Media Contact: Contact: [email protected]
The Arizona Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (AZASLA) represents landscape architects across the state, supporting members through education, advocacy, and professional development. Dedicated to shaping healthy, resilient, and beautiful environments, AZASLA promotes design that reflects Arizona's unique landscapes and communities. Learn more at .
SOURCE ARIZONA CHAPTER OF AMERICAN SOCIETY OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment