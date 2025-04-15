Metavesco's Epic Labor Charts Course To 98 Branches And $125‐$135 Million Run‐Rate Revenue By 2029

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Five‐year roadmap targets explosive organic growth, bolt‐on acquisitions, and expanding gross margins CUMMING, Ga., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MVCO) ("Metavesco" or the "Company"), a trailblazing holding company, today released its newly adopted Epic Labor Expansion Roadmap: 2025‐2029 . The visual plan lays out an ambitious trajectory that will see Epic Labor grow from three operating branches today to 98 locations nationwide, supported by strategic acquisitions and steadily rising gross margins that are projected to reach 29 percent . "We are building the next dominant player in on‐demand blue‐collar staffing," said Ryan Schadel, President & CEO of Metavesco . "Our roadmap is more than a wish list-it's a disciplined, time‐boxed execution schedule that puts us on a path to nine‐figure annual revenue in under five years while expanding margins every single year. Investors looking for hyper‐growth with operational rigor should be paying close attention." Key Milestones in the Roadmap

Year Growth Highlights Profitability Drivers 2025 +4 new branches (6 total) . 1 bolt‐on acquisition ($1‐3 M) 22 % gross‐margin target 2026 +8 new branches (14 total) . 1 bolt‐on acquisition ($1‐3 M) 25 % gross‐margin target; launch of national recruiting hub 2027 +14 new branches (28 total) . 1 bolt‐on acquisition ($1‐3 M) 29 % gross‐margin target; self‐insurance program goes live 2028 +20 new branches (48 total) . 1 bolt‐on acquisition ($2‐5 M) Shared‐services center opens to unlock scale efficiencies 2029 +40 new branches (98 total) . Run‐rate revenue $125‐135 M National‐accounts team expected to contribute ≥ 20 % of sales

A Blueprint for Margin Expansion

Epic Labor's plan is designed to improve profitability in lockstep with scale:



Self‐Insurance (2027): Transitioning workers'‐comp coverage in‐house is projected to save 250‐300 basis points in cost of goods sold.



Shared‐Services Center (2028): Centralized payroll, AR, and claims management are expected to trim back‐office costs by up to 15 percent.

Dynamic Pricing & Tech Stack: Client focused software, digital time‐sheets, and AI‐driven rate optimization underpin a data‐first margin culture.

Mr. Schadel added, "Our branch start‐up playbook, coupled with an aggressive outside‐sales bootcamp, lets us target a $1.2 million annual run‐rate within six months of opening each office. By month 24, that ramps to $1.5 million -and we intend to replicate that formula nearly one hundred times."

About Epic Labor, Inc.

Epic Labor provides on‐demand staffing solutions for construction, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and events. Known for its "2‐Hour Guarantee" worker‐replacement promise and 24/7 service model, Epic Labor delivers fast, reliable labor to small‐ and mid‐sized businesses across the Southeast United States.

About Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MVCO)

Metavesco is a diversified holding company bridging traditional business models with innovation. The company operates Epic Labor and other wholly owned subsidiaries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.

