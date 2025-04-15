Metavesco's Epic Labor Charts Course To 98 Branches And $125‐$135 Million Run‐Rate Revenue By 2029
|
Year
|
Growth Highlights
|
Profitability Drivers
|
2025
|
+4 new branches (6 total) . 1 bolt‐on acquisition ($1‐3 M)
|
22 % gross‐margin target
|
2026
|
+8 new branches (14 total) . 1 bolt‐on acquisition ($1‐3 M)
|
25 % gross‐margin target; launch of national recruiting hub
|
2027
|
+14 new branches (28 total) . 1 bolt‐on acquisition ($1‐3 M)
|
29 % gross‐margin target; self‐insurance program goes live
|
2028
|
+20 new branches (48 total) . 1 bolt‐on acquisition ($2‐5 M)
|
Shared‐services center opens to unlock scale efficiencies
|
2029
|
+40 new branches (98 total) . Run‐rate revenue $125‐135 M
|
National‐accounts team expected to contribute ≥ 20 % of sales
A Blueprint for Margin Expansion
Epic Labor's plan is designed to improve profitability in lockstep with scale:
-
Self‐Insurance (2027): Transitioning workers'‐comp coverage in‐house is projected to save 250‐300 basis points in cost of goods sold.
Shared‐Services Center (2028): Centralized payroll, AR, and claims management are expected to trim back‐office costs by up to 15 percent.
Dynamic Pricing & Tech Stack: Client focused software, digital time‐sheets, and AI‐driven rate optimization underpin a data‐first margin culture.
Mr. Schadel added, "Our branch start‐up playbook, coupled with an aggressive outside‐sales bootcamp, lets us target a $1.2 million annual run‐rate within six months of opening each office. By month 24, that ramps to $1.5 million -and we intend to replicate that formula nearly one hundred times."
About Epic Labor, Inc.
Epic Labor provides on‐demand staffing solutions for construction, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and events. Known for its "2‐Hour Guarantee" worker‐replacement promise and 24/7 service model, Epic Labor delivers fast, reliable labor to small‐ and mid‐sized businesses across the Southeast United States.
About Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MVCO)
Metavesco is a diversified holding company bridging traditional business models with innovation. The company operates Epic Labor and other wholly owned subsidiaries.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.
