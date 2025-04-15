RD1 Spirits To Open New Brand Destination Distillery In Lexington This May

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RD1 is upgrading from its former Tasting Room and Gift Shop on Manchester Street with a newly constructed, two-story building, three times the size of its former home. The must-visit tourism spot is focused on RD1's expertise in finishing bourbon with wood from across the world to create distinct tasting experiences. The new space is home to RD1's research and development distillery and wood finishing lab, a bourbon bar, a speakeasy, a gift shop, and numerous flexible spaces for private events.

"What we've built with RD1 Distillery at The Commons is a bourbon landmark unlike any other in Lexington," said Mike Tetterton, CEO of RD1 Spirits. "Through The Commons development project, RD1 is expanding and enhancing Lexington's Distillery District, revitalizing entertainment for our community, and boosting tourism for our county."

Throughout this month, the brand will offer limited tasting experiences for guests during a soft opening while construction is in its final stages. RD1 will host a ribbon cutting and media event on May 13 and will officially open to the public on May 14 for tours, tastings, and unique bourbon experiences.

Single Barrel, Cask Strength, 12-Year Bourbon

To celebrate this milestone of even deeper roots in Bourbonland , RD1 is releasing a highly limited, Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon , aged for 12 years, which will only be available for purchase at its new home at The Commons.

This exclusive release commands attention at first glance and captures interest at first sip. Limited to 250 bottles, this Kentucky Straight Bourbon is drawn from six remarkable barrels and bottled at cask strength, ranging from 121.1 to 127.3 proof, emphasizing the bold and sophisticated character that is well-known from RD1.

Mark Stoops, RD1 investor and Lexington community leader, will host a private bourbon tasting at RD1 Distillery at The Commons in late summer for those who purchase an RD1 12-year bottle by July 15, 2025.

"Opening RD1 Distillery at The Commons is a big first for us," Tetterton said. "We wanted a very special bourbon-worthy of collection-to help celebrate the unrivaled spirit of our hometown here in Lexington. The diverse flavor arc of this 12-year Limited Release, coupled with the stunning packaging, make this a treasured, first-class bourbon."

Each 750ML bottle is presented in an exquisite custom, crystal decanter-like bottle and etched with semi-precious gold lettering. This limited edition release is housed in a black-on-black display case featuring the bold "1" of the RD1 name surrounded by an artistic mark of the four-plank, wooden fences, iconic to Lexington's thoroughbred farms. The case interior tells the story of Lexington's first registered distillery and the doors these bourbon mavericks opened for modern-day risk-takers like RD1. A hand-fitted crystal closure completes this collectible bottle which can be beautifully displayed inside or outside the case.

RD1 Limited Release 12-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Aged 12 years, Single Barrel, Cask Strength (60.55% - 63.65% ALC/VOL,121.1 - 127.3 Proof) - $799

Aroma: Sweet caramel, leather, and a distinct effervescence of fountain vanilla cola

Taste: Full-bodied flavors of rich oak progress to a sophisticated mouthfeel of spiced peppercorn and stone fruit

Finish: Long and balanced leading into savory caramel

This exclusive release is available now for online purchase at rd1spirits/pages/our-bourbon or in-person at RD1's new home in Lexington beginning May 14. The collector's set is not available for shipping and must be picked up in person at RD1. The new expression is a gift-shop-only offering, while bottles remain.

For more updates on RD1 Distillery at The Commons, visit RD1spirits or follow @RD1spirits on Facebook and Instagram .

About RD1 Spirits

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, RD1 Spirits exists to explore the bourbon frontier. Lexington entrepreneurs founded the company in 2020 to help give life to the stories of Lexington's bourbon firsts, namely its first federally registered distillery, established in 1865. RD1 is paving its own path, focusing on Kentucky Straight Bourbon and its interaction with various wood finishings in the barrel. For more information on this growing brand, visit RD1spirits or follow @RD1spirits on Facebook and Instagram .

