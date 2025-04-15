Azerbaijan Celebrates World Art Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

World Art Day, celebrated on April 15, is a significant event established in 2019 during the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris, Azernews reports.

The resolution created for this occasion emphasizes the importance of the connection between artistic creation and society, highlights the diversity of artistic expression, and recognizes the contributions of artists to sustainable development.

Under UNESCO's auspices, World Art Day aims to foster the creation, dissemination, and appreciation of art among people worldwide. While the observance of this day is relatively new to the international cultural calendar, it builds upon a rich historical context. Previously, April 15 was informally recognized as International Culture Day, a date linked to the signing of the "Treaty on the Protection of Artistic, Scientific Institutions and Historical Monuments" in Washington in 1935, also known as the "Washington Pact " or the "Roerich Pact." This treaty, proposed by Russian artist and archaeologist Nicholas Roerich, marked a significant milestone as the first international agreement dedicated to safeguarding cultural heritage and was signed by about 20 countries.

In the 1990s, the International League for the Protection of Culture, initiated by the International Roerich Center in Moscow, pushed for the recognition of April 15 as International Culture Day. It was celebrated informally in several nations, including Russia, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Mexico, and Cuba. Now, this date has taken on a specific significance in the international cultural landscape.

Every nation strives to safeguard and cultivate its cultural values and heritage, asserting ownership of them to ensure the preservation of its unique identity.

Today, Azerbaijan is celebrated internationally for its profound cultural heritage.

The country actively collaborates with UNESCO, the premier global cultural organization, to promote and share its cultural treasures worldwide.

As a UNESCO member, Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in promoting cultural diversity and heritage preservation.

The country has been regularly participating in UNESCO programs since 1992.

Through its efforts, Azerbaijan plays a significant role in UNESCO's mission to build peace, foster sustainable development, and foster intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication, and information.

In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.