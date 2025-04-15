Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of New Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received today copies of the credentials of Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Ahmet Halilovic, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia Mohammed B.O.S. Kenneth, and Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore HE Pong Kok Tian.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the new ambassadors success in performing their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation across various fields.