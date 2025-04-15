Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of New Ambassadors

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of New Ambassadors


2025-04-15 10:04:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received today copies of the credentials of Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Ahmet Halilovic, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia Mohammed B.O.S. Kenneth, and Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore HE Pong Kok Tian.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the new ambassadors success in performing their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation across various fields.

MENAFN15042025000063011010ID1109432628

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search