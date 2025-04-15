Scaling Smarter: Lisa Cimaroli Ignites Growth At Jacksonville's Liquidity Event

Lisa Cimaroli Founder of Roof Rider Academy

Lisa Cimaroli empowers entrepreneurs at The Liquidity Event with bold insights on scaling, delegation, and building exit-ready businesses.

- Lisa CimaroliJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On March 20, 2025, The Liquidity Event returned to Jacksonville with another dynamic evening of business breakthroughs and authentic connection. This month's keynote speaker, Lisa Cimaroli, founder of Roof Rider Academy, delivered a high-energy, no-fluff blueprint for business owners determined to scale without burning out.Presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast, sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ , and hosted by Randolph Love III of ShieldWolf Strongholds , the event brought together entrepreneurs, lenders, and growth-minded professionals for networking, insights, and bold transformation.From Door-Knocking to $80 Million: A Real Talk Roadmap to ScaleLisa Cimaroli's journey is anything but conventional. With more than $80 million in career sales in insurance restoration, she shared how she went from knocking doors in Florida heat to scaling her companies-CornerStone Restoration LLC and Guardian Exteriors-into industry leaders.But her real passion? Equipping others to do the same.As founder of Roof Rider Academy, Cimaroli helps contractors, PAs, and entrepreneurs streamline workflows, scale smarter, and build businesses that can grow without them.“I was the bottleneck,” she admitted.“Once I let go, everything changed.”A Speaker Who Walks the WalkLisa's no-nonsense delivery resonated with the room. From survival-mode solopreneurs to seasoned business owners stuck in the weeds, her practical breakdown of the five growth stages-complete with workflow charts, automation strategies, and SOP tips-provided real, replicable value.She challenged attendees to delegate fearlessly, document everything, and design an exit strategy-even if selling isn't the goal.“Legacy businesses are built with intention,” she said.“You don't have to be the superhero. You have to be the architect.”A Movement for Business BuildersLisa's impact extends far beyond the stage. She serves as Chairwoman of North Florida's National Women in Roofing, sits on the corporate board of the American Policyholders Association (APA), and holds elite certifications with IKO and Xactimate. Her collaborations span top-tier organizations like Cohen Law and Estimate Mastery, all in pursuit of one mission: to raise the bar for the entire industry.To cap off her keynote, she offered an exclusive, limited-seat training session for Jacksonville entrepreneurs-focused on AI integration, business planning, and scalable systems.“This isn't theory,” she emphasized.“You'll leave with tools that work.”Are You Ready to Build the Business You Deserve?The Liquidity Event happens every third Thursday in Jacksonville. It's where knowledge meets action, and where business owners gain the connections and clarity they need to grow.Event Series Details:🗓 Third Thursday of Every Month📍 Jacksonville, FL🎙 Presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast🏢 Sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ🎤 Hosted by Randolph Love III, ShieldWolf StrongholdsScale smarter. Delegate boldly. Build your exit. Join the movement.

Scaling with Precision: The Power of Workflows & SOPs | Lisa Cimaroli

