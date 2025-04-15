403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Sets USD1.29bn Target in Fishery Exports to China as Demand Grows
(MENAFN) Indonesia is working to boost its fishery product exports to China, a key export market, in response to rising demand, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries announced on Tuesday.
The country has set an export target of 1.29 billion U.S. dollars in fishery products to China this year, surpassing last year's figure of 1.24 billion U.S. dollars, according to data released by the ministry and reported by a news outlet.
"We have synergized with the relevant ministries and institutions in the country and the Indonesian embassy in Beijing to diversify export products and raise the export volume," said Ishartini, head of the Marine and Fisheries Product Quality Supervision Agency at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.
Fishery exports to China have shown an upward trend, with figures reaching 1.14 billion U.S. dollars in 2023 and 1.12 billion U.S. dollars in 2022.
To achieve this year's target, the government has focused on improving product quality and safety while expanding the number of firms eligible to export, increasing the total to 544 companies as of March.
The country has set an export target of 1.29 billion U.S. dollars in fishery products to China this year, surpassing last year's figure of 1.24 billion U.S. dollars, according to data released by the ministry and reported by a news outlet.
"We have synergized with the relevant ministries and institutions in the country and the Indonesian embassy in Beijing to diversify export products and raise the export volume," said Ishartini, head of the Marine and Fisheries Product Quality Supervision Agency at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.
Fishery exports to China have shown an upward trend, with figures reaching 1.14 billion U.S. dollars in 2023 and 1.12 billion U.S. dollars in 2022.
To achieve this year's target, the government has focused on improving product quality and safety while expanding the number of firms eligible to export, increasing the total to 544 companies as of March.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment