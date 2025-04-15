403
Masterfully Designed, Globally Recognized: Noise Master Buds Wins the Coveted Red Dot Design Award 2025
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, 15th April 2025: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2025 for its flagship TWS, Noise Master Buds. This global recognition marks a significant milestone in Noise’s journey of design and innovation excellence, crafting wearable technology that seamlessly blends world-class engineering, advanced features, and a design-first philosophy.
Established in 1955, the Red Dot Award is one of the wor’d’s most respected honors for design and innovation, judged by an international panel of design experts. This accolade reaffirms Master Buds not just as an audio powerhouse but as a new benchmark in wearable product design. Launched earlier this year in collaboration with Bose, as part of N’ise’s all-new Master Series, the Noise Master Buds introduced not only next-gen audio performance but a bold new visual and tactile language for wearable tech. As the first-ever TWS from Noise to feature Sound by Bose technology, Noise Master Buds redefined what immersive audio could look and fee— like—delivering a premium listening experience powered by 49dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, Dual Device Connectivity, LHDC support, and up to 44 hours of playtime.
At the core of Noise Master Buds is a distinctive design philosophy—crafted not just to fit, but to feel right. The earbuds feature a sculpted, ergonomic form that follows the natural contours of the ear, ensuring a secure, pressure-free fit for all-day comfort. Drawing inspiration from the aesthetic purity of vinyl records, the design blends sleek minimalism with expressive detail. With its lightweight build, soft-touch materials, and an ultra-compact charging case, the award-winning TWS is built to integrate effortlessly into modern, on-the-go lifestyles. It is a product where form enhances function, and design becomes an extension of the user experience.
This win follows the success of the Luna Ring, which earned the same Red Dot distinction in 2024 - further validating Noise’s position as a leader in design-driven innovation across categories. With this back-to-back global acclaim, Noise continues to push boundaries and put India on the global map for product design excellence. With this recognition, Noise further cements its position among the wor’d’s top smart wearable leaders. The win also underscores the success of the strategic partnership between Noise and Bose, who came together to launch the Noise Master Series and bring best-in-class audio to a wider audience.
About Noise
Noise is I’dia’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand. They prioritize consumer centricity, design innovation, and product excellence to constantly reinvent and introduce future-forward innovations in audio, wearables, and the connected lifestyle ecos stem.
As a homegrown brand, it is committed to creating an experience-led ecosystem through futuristic yet meaningful technology. With patents and a strong R&D focus, their innovation arm, Noise Labs, boasts many industry-first breakthroughs and houses some stellar technologies across cate ories.
Noise is leading the charge to foster the growth of the industry and th’ nation’s vision, by boosting the manufacturing efforts under the Make in India initiative, fostering a strong community of people who want to connect on health, lifestyle, and fitness on NoiseFit App, while helping businesses ensure their employee wellbeing through the Corporate Wellnes Program.
Noise has evolved to become a resounding name for lifestyle-led smart wearables in the Indian industry, and is also among the top 5 smartwatch brands globally, as reported by Counterpoint.
