Team Zero Gravity Triumphs in Indus International Tournament Powerplay, Secures Spot in LAN Finale
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru — 15th April 2025: SuperGaming, Ind’a’s leading game developer, has successfully concluded the Powerplay Phase of the Indus International Tournament (IIT), the cou’try’s premier grassroots-to-global esports showcase for its Indo-Futuristic battle royale, Indus.
The Powerplay Phase witnessed intense competition among professional esports teams from over 100 organizations. Teams battled fiercely on the map of Virlok, delivering high-stakes gameplay, demonstrating exceptional skill and strategic prowess. With 25 Lakhs up for grabs in this leg alone, the pressure was high — and performances, unforgettable.
Team Zero Gravity emerged as the champions of the Powerplay Phase, walking away with 10 Lakhs in winnings. The squad’s standout performer and Captain [ZG]SGOD - Sandeep Pandey earned the coveted MVP title, racking up 37 kills and 21,747 damage - an impressive stat line. He was awarded 1 Lakh for his outstanding performance.
Powerplay Phase Winners Announced:
Following weeks of intense competition, the teams emerging victorious from the Powerplay Phase are:
1. Team Zero Gravity – 10,00,000
2. Marcos Gaming – 4,00,000
3. Likitha Esports – 3,00,000
4. Heatbeast Esports – 2,50,000
5. Golden Hornet – 1,75,000
6. 4Ever Esports – 1,25,000
7. Autobotz Esports – 1,00,000
8. Blind Esports – 50,000
These 8 teams have now secured their spots in the upcoming Indus International Tournament LAN Finale, competing for the Champions Trophy and a 2 Crore prize pool. The LAN event is set for 18th May, 2025 at Drome Arena, Pune.
One Final Shot: The Last Chance Qualifier
For those still dreaming of the LAN stage, SuperGaming has opened The Final Portal. This is a last-chance qualifier offering one additional spot at the LAN Finale. Registrations are open until 16 April, 5:00 PM IST, with matches kicking off on 19 April, 2:00 PM IST.
Interested players can now form their squad, gear up, and register HERE.
Rising Stars. Real Careers.
More than just competition, the Indus International Tournament is becoming a launchpad for a new generation of Indian esports athletes. The tournament structure is designed to nurture grassroots talent and elevate India’s presence in global esports. For many, this is more than a troph— …#8217; it’s the start of a real career in competitive gaming.
Roby John, CEO and Co-Founder, SuperGaming, says,
“At SuperGa’ing, we’re building a gaming and esports ecosystem mad— in India—for India and the world. With Indus, we're rethinking the traditional esports playbook by focusing on grassroots tournaments, creator-led events, and co-ownership opportunities that turn players and fans into real stakeholders.
Instead of chasing unsustainabl’ models, we’re building a community-first framework that drives engagement, retention, an— monetization—from in-game items to merch and transmedia cont’nt. Esports isn’t just a competiti—e ’ormat for us—it’s a storytelling engine where real-world players become hero’s as part of the game’s evolving universe.
We believe India has a unique opportunity to lead the ne—t wave’of global gaming—and we’re laying the fou”dation to make that happen.”
Tournament Highlights:
. The Indus International Tournament features four progressive phases: Homegrown, Nationals, Powerplay, and International, designed to reflect India’s diverse player base and competitive ecosystem.
. Homegrown Phase: Showcased rising grassroots talent. Team Rogue, DGE, and Moggers qualified for the LAN Finale.
. The National Phase concluded with Team Esports Battleground and Brazil-based organisation Team 4Magic advancing to the LAN Finale.
. Kadiliman Esports from the Philippines is set to represent international talent at the LAN Final.
. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Indus International Tournament LAN finale will be awarded a custom Mahindra Thar*.
SuperGaming is thrilled with the overwhelming response and the level of competition seen throughout the tournament. With top teams, passionate fans, and leading creators heading to Pune, the Indus International Tournament LAN Finale is set to become one of Indias most defining esports events. This isn’t just a final— …#8217; it’s where the c’untry’s next esports champions will rise.
