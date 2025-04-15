LEADING WOMEN's HEALTH BRAND O POSITIV EXPANDS PRODUCT ASSORTMENT IN TARGET STORES AND ON TARGET

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the leading brand in women's hormonal health and makers of the #1 Vaginal Probiotic and #1 Menopause Relief Gummy Supplement in the US1 announces the expansion of their product offerings in Target stores and on Target with two new items: URO Boric Acid Suppository and URO Bladder Control .

The launch of the two new items under the brand's URO product line marks O Positiv's unwavering commitment to providing accessible, effective, and empowering health solutions to women everywhere, with innovation that supports every stage of life.

More about O Positiv's new products:



URO Boric Acid



FAST-ACTING ODOR CONTROL: Supports vaginal balance and provides fast relief from occasional vaginal odor and discomfort.



OBGYN-DEVELOPED FORMULA: Science-backed ingredients including boric acid, lactic acid, and aloe work together to help maintain a healthy vaginal environment. Free from parabens, artificial fragrances and dyes.



FAST RELIEF: Feel results in as soon as one day. Most experience improvement after several days of consistent use. Use until desired results are achieved-up to 12 days.

MSRP: $20.99

URO Bladder Control



PROVEN RESULTS: 90% of people reported an improvement in bladder issues in a 12-week clinical study using a daily dose of ingredients found in URO Bladder Support (pumpkin seed & soy germ extracts).



SUPPORTS HEALTHY BLADDER FUNCTION: Designed to help with occasional urinary urgency, frequency, and leakage.



HELPS WITH NIGHTTIME URGENCY: Encourages healthy urinary frequency, so you can wake up less at night and feel more in control during the day.



SCIENCE-BACKED INGREDIENTS: Formulated with pumpkin seed extract, soy germ extract, and saw palmetto to support bladder health and urinary control. Vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO & cruelty-free. Third-party tested for quality and safety. MSRP: $28.99

URO Boric Acid Suppository and URO Bladder Control will join O Positiv's Health's line of best-selling products in Target's Intimate Care Aisle, where there are now 12 of the brand's products, including their new MENO Vaginal Moisture supplement to support healthy vaginal wetness and sexual function, FLO Endocrine Superfood powder to support whole body hormone balance, and more. "Target was the first retailer to ever bring in O Positiv Health and we are immensely grateful for their ongoing partnership." Co-Founder Brianna Bitton said, "We are proud to have 12 products on shelves nationwide now including our beloved URO Bladder Control and URO Boric Acid."

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a brand dedicated to prioritizing women's well-being by offering effective products that address historically overlooked health issues, delivering results you can feel. The brand's lineup includes solutions the best selling FLO PMS to help uncomfortable PMS symptoms and URO Vaginal Probiotic 2, a formula designed to combat vaginal odor. With an extensive product range dedicated to addressing issues related to vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual, and menopausal health, O Positiv has firmly established itself as a premier women's health advocate and supporter.

Shop the full O Positiv line at OPositiv and follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv .

Press Contact:

Shauna Aminzadeh/Break Point

[email protected]

1*Byzzer FMCG retail sales + Junglescout Amazon sales for menopause supplements, 30 days ended 12/15/2024

2 Source: Among US OB/GYNs in an IQVIA ProVoice Survey

SOURCE O Positiv

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED