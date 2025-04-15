Blink Charging Teams With Eco-Movement To Enhance EV Driver Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Collaboration Will Make Blink Chargers Findable for Drivers Using Leading Apps and Mapping Tools

Bowie, Md., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a strategic agreement with Eco-Movement to further optimize Blink's charging network and data accuracy for EV infrastructure.

Eco-Movement collects, optimizes and enriches EV charging data on a global level and has established an extensive database with public and semi-public EV charging points and their real-time availability. This database is available to a wide range of leading industry players globally. Eco-Movement's platform will help Blink make its charging stations more visible and easier to find across the largest search engines and leading digital maps, charging apps, smartphones, voice assistants, in-car navigation, and other commonly used charger-finding and roaming tools.

With rapidly growing EV infrastructure, as new Blink chargers are established, Eco-Movement updates a comprehensive database of EV charging locations in real-time. This database is then used and incorporated by leading mapping and charger-finder apps globally, providing up-to-the-minute information for EV drivers, fleet managers, and anyone looking to map out a travel itinerary.

"This collaboration marks the latest in a series of significant milestones designed to enhance the EV driver experience and boost the accessibility of our charging solutions,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink.“The leading mapping apps trust Eco-Movement and its state-of-the-art, quality-checked, and constantly updated data. We are excited to be teaming with them to make sure drivers worldwide can easily find our chargers and receive up-to-the-minute updates on charger availability. Blink has always maintained a 'right charger, right place, right time' mindset, allowing us to proactively meet the growing infrastructure demands of all EV drivers.”

Eco-Movement's global database contains various types of information on charging points, including addresses, operators, costs, accessibility, truck suitability and real-time availability, as well as roaming partners, applicable subscription/membership prices, and payment options.

“Over the years, we have built up unparalleled expertise to ingest, validate, and enrich EV charging station data globally,” said Roderick van den Berg, CEO of Eco-Movement.

“We are very excited to team up with Blink to make sure its chargers are easily findable, not only via the Blink Charging app, but across the gamut of apps and mapping systems that are commonly used globally. Ultimately, this data will help EV drivers all over the world to find their next charging stop, which is a mission we share with Blink.”

Eco-Movement is a leading global platform for EV charge point location and pricing data. Customers of the platform include navigation providers, CPOs, eMSPs, and the public sector. As an independent platform with more than 1.5 million connectors in over 80 countries, Eco-Movement is in a unique position to support the electrification of the passenger and heavy-duty vehicle segments. More at .

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic collaborations for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

