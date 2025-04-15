ALLATRA Representatives At The International Day Of Conscience With World Leaders At The UN Headquarters In Vienna

ALLATRA Movement Representatives at the International Day of Conscience with world leaders at the UN Headquarters in Vienna

Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, President of Ecuador (1997) Moncef Marzouki, President of Tunisia (2011-2014) with ALLATRA volunteers

Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, President of Ecuador (1997), Moncef Marzouki, President of Tunisia (2011-2014) with ALLATRA volunteers

Filip Vujanović President of Montenegro (2006-2018), Peter Haider President Universal Peace Federation Austria with ALATRA volunteers

Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations Vienna with ALLATRA volunteers

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement Representatives took part in the official celebration of the International Day of Conscience, held at the United Nations Office in Vienna. The event brought together world leaders, diplomats, public figures, and representatives of organizations committed to building a more just, peaceful society.The International Day of Conscience, established by a United Nations General Assembly resolution in 2019, serves as a reminder of the importance of conscience as a moral compass in decision-making. Amidst global challenges - climate-related, social, and political - the event emphasized the need for inner integrity, responsible choices, and a culture of peace.Key topics of the forum included:.Promoting peace through personal responsibility and awakening of conscience.The importance of ethical decision-making in politics and international relations.The need to strengthen solidarity and dialogue among nations.The role of education and culture in shaping moral valuesALLATRA participants engaged in conversations with guests and speakers, discussing global challenges - in particular, the intensifying climate changes and increasing natural disasters. They highlighted the importance of informing society about the real scale of the climate crisis and the need for international cooperation to address it.Distinguished speakers included:.Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, President of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL).Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, President of Ecuador (1997).Moncef Marzouki, President of Tunisia (2011–2014).Filip Vujanović, President of Montenegro (2006–2018).Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, President of Trinidad and Tobago (2013–2018).Vinzenz von Holle, President of the Dignity Foundation.Dr. Akkan Suver, President of the Marmara Group FoundationThe event served as a powerful example of how inner values such as conscience, kindness, and responsibility can become the foundation for international cooperation and peace.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer movement conducting large-scale research in the fields of geodynamics, climate, and environmental changes. The Movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters and its active stance in promoting international scientific cooperation. Moreover, ALLATRA focuses on preserving and protecting the rights and freedoms of people worldwide.

