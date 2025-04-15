BELLA+CANVAS And Stakes Manufacturing Partner To Strengthen Domestic Supply Chains For Global Brands And Major Retailers, Made In The USA, Printed In The USA

LOS ANGELES and CLEVELAND, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a rapidly shifting global trade environment and the impact of new tariffs, global brands and retailers are being forced to rethink long-standing offshore production strategies. Historically, cost savings have driven manufacturing overseas, often at the expense of speed, quality, and sustainability. With the cost gap between domestic and international production narrowing, brands are now prioritizing more agile, high-quality, and sustainable supply chain solutions.

Recognizing this pivotal shift, BELLA+CANVAS , a leader in premium apparel manufacturing, and Stakes Manufacturing , a cutting-edge on-demand printing and fulfillment provider, are announcing a strategic partnership to support global brands and major retailers in reshaping their supply chains through developing and offering capabilities in both near-shore and fully Made in the USA, Printed in the USA models.

"Our goal is to support the evolving global landscape and help our partners navigate the challenges stemming from tariffs, while also unlocking new opportunities to optimize for a more balanced and resilient supply chain," said Jed Seifert , Co-Founder of Stakes Manufacturing. "BELLA+CANVAS has long set the standard for premium product quality, and their unmatched domestic and near-shore production capabilities make them an ideal partner in this effort."

Together, BELLA+CANVAS and Stakes Manufacturing offer end-to-end domestic and near shore solutions that prioritize:



Speed: Faster turnaround times and quicker replenishment cycle

Quality: Premium apparel and retail-grade decoration

Sustainability: Reduced overproduction and lower carbon impact

Cost Efficiency: Minimized freight costs and tariff exposure Job Creation: Strengthening U.S. manufacturing and local economies

"BELLA+CANVAS is proud to help brands and retailers optimize their supply chains with both domestic and near-shore capabilities, while also elevating product quality, sustainability, and speed to market," said Megan Spire , Vice President of BELLA+CANVAS. "Our partnership with Stakes enables retail-quality digital printing at scale, empowering brands to stay competitive and nimble in today's volatile global market."

As companies look to future-proof their supply chains, this collaboration aims to serve as a blueprint for how domestic manufacturing can meet the evolving demands of a global economy while championing product excellence and operational agility.

SOURCE BELLA+CANVAS

