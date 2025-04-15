AEON Pay Expands To The Philippines With QR Ph Integration, Bringing Seamless Crypto Payments To Local Consumers

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation AI-powered crypto payment protocol, is proud to announce AEON Pay's expansion into the Philippines, marking a significant step forward in providing seamless crypto-to-real-world payment solutions. With the integration of QR Ph,the country's official national QR code standard adopted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), AEON Pay not only ensures seamless interoperability with local payment systems, but also significantly boosts AEON Pay's ability to onboard more local merchants and everyday users into the Web3 economy.

The Philippines has been at the forefront of embracing digital payment innovations. According to BSP, the Philippines is on track to achieve its goal of 50% payments being digital by 2023, and QR Ph is quickly becoming one of the most widely adopted payment formats in the country. Designed to unify QR-based payments under a single standard, QR Ph allows payments across major e-wallets and banks-making it a key enabler of financial inclusion and digital transformation in the region.

The expansion into the Philippines is particularly significant given the country's rapidly growing digital economy and the increasing adoption of mobile financial services. By supporting QR Ph, AEON Pay ensures that its payment system is fully compatible with local infrastructures. This means that consumers can now use AEON Pay to easily complete crypto payments at retail shops, restaurants, and other brick-and-mortar establishments across the nation with a simple QR scan.

AEON has continually demonstrated its commitment to making crypto payments accessible to everyday consumers. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to enhance financial inclusion and bridge the gap between conventional payments and digital currencies. With its innovative Web3 mobile payment solutions AEON Pay, available via Telegram MiniApps, wallet dApps, and exchange integrations,it already supports over 20 million merchants and 10,000+ global brands-including McDonald's, Pizza Hut, UNIQLO, and more.

Its expansion into the Philippines is a step toward AEON's broader vision to make crypto spending truly borderless, with upcoming launches in Africa and Latin America. The integration of QR Ph represents AEON Pay's ongoing dedication to fostering financial inclusivity and pioneering the future of Web3 payments. As the protocol continues to expand across global markets, AEON Pay is committed to enhancing its infrastructure, launching new products, and building strategic partnerships to drive the next wave of digital financial transformation.

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation AI-powered crypto payment protocol, purpose-built to simplify crypto transactions and drive forward intelligent, automated payments across Web3. Supporting major blockchain ecosystems including EVM, SVM, BNB, and TON, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI and blockchain work together to make crypto payments accessible to next billion of users.

Website | X | Telegram | Medium

SOURCE AEON

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED