PM Shmyhal: Russia Launched Nine Massive Attacks On Ukraine's Energy System During Heating Season

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has successfully completed the 2024/2025 heating season despite the fact that during this time Russia has carried out 9 massive attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting on April 15, Ukrinform reports citing his Telegram .

“Ukraine has successfully completed the third heating season during a full-scale war. During these months, Russia has carried out 9 massive and dozens of smaller attacks against our energy system. And despite all this, we survived. The homes of millions of Ukrainians, schools and hospitals were lit and warm. Our enterprises also operated without significant restrictions,” he said.

Shmyhal clarified that since 2022, the enemy has hit more than 63,000 small and large energy facilities, but thanks to 24/7 repairs and reconstruction, more than half of the capacities damaged last year have been restored.

At the same time, Ukraine has mobilized its nuclear power industry, and, according to the Prime Minister, all nine nuclear power units were operating at full capacity.

“Our European partners have once again demonstrated their unwavering support. We have expanded the limits of possible electricity imports from Europe to 2.1 GW. The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has raised EUR 1.2 billion of donor funds,” he said.

Europe to fund two million artillery shells for Ukraine –

Shmyhal added that Russian gas transit to Ukraine was stopped this winter.“Our gas transportation system is working steadily, so all consumers are provided with the necessary resources. We are already preparing for the next winter. We are repairing equipment, protecting energy facilities, and attracting the necessary resources to finance this work,” he said.

As Ukrinform reported , during the heating season of 2024/2025, more than UAH 12.5 billion was allocated from the budget for housing subsidies.