Natural Grocers® Honors Earth Day With Special Deals, Freebies And Sweepstakes

MENAFN - PR Newswire)"We've been pioneering quality standards rooted in our commitment to the health of people, animals and the planet from our beginning," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "We believe it's impossible to separate the health of our families and communities from the planet's health. In our almost 70 years as a company, we know first-hand the important role retailers play in our food system and only choose to offer products that align with our rigorous standards . It's why we sell only 100% organic produce, why we're certified organic handlers, why we're the only large grocery retailer with a 100% pasture-based dairy standard and much, much more.

"We're excited to honor yet another Earth Day – though we know caring about the environmental impact of the products we sell is reflected in our standards and in our DNA-and we don't limit our care to just one day or even one month. We know our customers feel the same way. We invite folks to come celebrate, save, learn and maybe even win, during our special three-day celebration at all Natural Grocers locations."

EARTH DAY DEALS, GIVEAWAYS & SWEEPSTAKES

Customers are invited to enjoy Natural Grocers' Earth Day Celebration culminating April 22-24, with three days of special Earth Day deals, giveaways and sweepstakes.

DEALS

April 22-24: Customers will enjoy special Earth Day Deals of up to 46% off Natural Grocers Always AffordableSM prices on Earth Day inspired goods such as Cascadian Farm® Select Organic Granola Pouches, Dr. Bronner's® Toothpaste, Caboo® Tree-Free Paper Towels Mega Roll, Vita Coco® Select Coconut Waters and much more.[i]

GIVEAWAYS & EXTRAS



April 23: One Natural Grocers® Brand organic cleaning product will be randomly given out each hour at checkout at all stores.[ii]

April 22-24: {N}power members will receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and free sticker with purchase.[iii] April 22-24: {N}power members can buy three, get one FREE on select products.[iv]

SWEEPSTAKES



April 22-24: Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store.[v]



One $500 company-wide grand prize.

$100 gift card prize at each store. Through April 26: Customers are invited to count the ladybugs placed throughout the pages of the April 2025 Natural Grocers good4uSM Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. To enter the contest, customers simply fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 26, 2025. A drawing among all entries with the correct number of ladybugs will determine the winner.[vi]

SUSTAINABILITY RESOURCES

Throughout April, the company will be offering environmentally conscious insights and resources related to food, homes, gardens and yards.



Think Wisely – Earth Day

Join the Regenerative Revolution at Natural Grocers

Spring Cleaning the Cleaner Way

Be a Regenerative Pioneer with Your Food Choices Earth Watch: Urban Meadows Rival Natural Meadows for Pollinator Benefits

RODALE INSTITUTE & LADYBUG LOVE

In honor of Earth Month, Natural Grocers is partnering with Rodale Institute for its annual Ladybug LoveSM campaign. Natural Grocers encourages its communities to pledge to protect beneficial insects and further Rodale Institute's mission to help farmers adopt regenerative organic agricultural methods.

Customers can take or renew their Ladybug Love pledge online, committing to avoiding chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects in their homes, yards, and gardens while supporting 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers aims to raise $100,000 in April for Rodale Institute's Farmer Training Programs through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:



Natural Grocers will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to Rodale Institute for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from April 1-30.[vii]

Customers can donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register to support Rodale Institute's Farmer Training Programs from April 1-30. For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold from April 22-24, Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Rodale Institute.

Customers can get more information about Ladybug Love and Natural Grocers' 2025 Earth Day Celebration in the April edition of the good4u Health Hotline (Vol. 93), available in stores or online .



ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.