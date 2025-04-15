American Battery Solutions And SCAG Power Equipment Partner To Power Next-Gen Commercial Mowers With Intelligent Lithium-Ion Technology

Scag® RC Extreme SlopeTM Mower to feature ABS' Alliance Intelligent Battery SeriesTM, offering all-day power with zero maintenance

LAKE ORION, Mich., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Solutions (ABS) today announced a strategic partnership with SCAG Power Equipment , a division of Wisconsin-based Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., to provide cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology to power the all-new Scag® RC Extreme SlopeTM Mower . The partnership is set up to run through 2027 with deliveries of Alliance Intelligent Battery Series TM systems already underway from ABS' Springboro, Ohio manufacturing facility.

"Landscape professionals trust Scag Power Equipment for unmatched durability and reliability in the toughest conditions. That's why Metalcraft of Mayville chose ABS and our Alliance battery systems, which deliver the same high-performance standards in the low-voltage space," said Subhash Dhar, ABS Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "Our Applications Engineering team collaborated closely with Metalcraft to adapt the Alliance I48V-3.0 battery for this application. With industry-leading energy density and a scalable design, the Alliance series is built to withstand the physical demands and thermal challenges of commercial landscaping equipment."

The ABS Alliance batteries will be launched in the Scag® RC Extreme SlopeTM Mower where it enables higher power and reduced fuel consumption by empowering series hybrid operation of the mower. The scalability of the Alliance family means the same ABS U.S.-manufactured battery can be used on a variety of different mowers in the fleet.

The world-class engineering know-how and experience at ABS combined with its smart battery technology unlocked the innovative solution for hybrid powered Scag-branded landscape equipment. Integrating the robust, safe and high-performing Alliance lithium-ion batteries will deliver more power and control for the Scag® RC Extreme SlopeTM Mower.

About American Battery Solutions

American Battery Solutions (ABS) is a leader in designing, developing and manufacturing advanced battery systems for commercial, fleet, and industrial on- and off-road vehicles. A subsidiary of Komatsu America Corp., the Michigan-based manufacturer offers a comprehensive range of capabilities and services to support the development and production of lithium-ion battery systems at its headquarters and innovation center in Lake Orion, Michigan, and state-of-the-art battery manufacturing facility in Springboro, Ohio. From concept development and prototyping to validation and high-volume production, ABS works closely with customers to understand and deliver intelligent battery solutions assembled and manufactured in the USA to drive a sustainable and electrified future. Learn more at americanbatterysolutions .

About Scag Power Equipment

Scag Power Equipment, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., is one of the largest independent manufacturers of commercial & residential lawn mowers and debris & management equipment in the United States. Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 Registered company, manufactures products in its six facilities, totaling over one million square feet, located in Mayville, West Bend, Beaver Dam, Horicon, New Berlin, and Fall River, Wisconsin. Learn more at scag .

SOURCE American Battery Solutions

