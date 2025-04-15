Step Up For Cancer Patients: Join The Lazarex Cancer Foundation 5.44K Walk/Run

The event draws its name from the 544 miles that cancer patients travel, on average, for every cancer treatment they receive-highlighting the real-world challenges faced by those seeking access to potentially life-saving clinical trials.

- Erin Miller, Director of Operations & Development at LazarexDANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, April 26, 2025, Lazarex Cancer Foundation will bring the community together for a powerful morning of movement and mission at its annual 5.44K Walk/Run, held at the organization's headquarters in Danville, California. Participants can also walk in their hometowns.The event draws its name from the 544 miles that cancer patients travel, on average, for every cancer treatment they receive-highlighting the real-world challenges faced by those seeking access to potentially life-saving clinical trials.“We call our patients VIPs - they are our very important patients and they routinely travel hundreds of miles just to receive the care they need,” said Dana Dornsife, Founder and Chief Mission & Strategy Officer at Lazarex Cancer Foundation.“This event is a way for the community to walk in solidarity with them, raising both awareness and the critical funds needed to support access to care.”This year's event will be emceed by Noelle Bellow, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and anchor at KRON-TV. From Zumba warm-ups and shout-outs to a scenic walk/run through downtown Danville, the 5.44K promises connection, purpose, and impact for all involved.Location: Lazarex Cancer Foundation, 50 Oak Court, Danville, CA 94526Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025Time: 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM PacificParticipants can look forward to:- A Zumba warm-up (8:35 AM)- Special remarks and countdown led by Noelle Bellow (8:55 AM)- Walk/run start at 9:00 AM- Snacks, community booths, and the“Baking the World a Better Place” fundraiser tableProceeds from the 5.44K directly support Lazarex's mission to improve cancer health equity, offering financial and logistical support for patients participating in clinical trials, particularly those from underserved populations. Unable to join the event in Danville? Participants can sign up and complete a 5.44K at a location of their choice.“Your steps help support patients and our work at three Lazarex Cancer HUBs in the East Bay, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia,” explains Erin Miller, Director of Operations & Development at Lazarex.“Every stride makes a difference in ensuring patients don't face their cancer journey alone-and that they have the access, resources, and community they need to keep going. We encourage participation across the country as we grow this movement nationwide.”The event also reflects the foundation's deeper commitment to equity in healthcare access.“Health equity is not a luxury - it's a necessity,” explains Dr. Marya Shegog, Director of Health Equity & Programs at Lazarex.“Through this event, we're not only raising funds but also creating a space where patients, providers, and the community can come together and commit to closing the gap in cancer care.”On-site registration begins at 8:00 AM, and the walk/run kicks off at 9:00 AM. Most participants are expected to return between 10:00 and 11:30 AM, with time afterward for mingling, refreshments, and community celebration. To register or donate, visit .About Lazarex Cancer Foundation: Lazarex Cancer Foundation is a non-profit in the U.S. devoted to improving equity in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Since 2006, it has removed barriers through innovative programs helping more than 12,000 patients access cancer care and cancer clinical trials. Lazarex Programs drive equity in cancer care too. Its programs have resulted in up to 63% minority participation and up to 52% participation from households earning $25,000 or less. It has also successfully lobbied the FDA and 7 states to reinforce that reimbursing cancer patients for travel is an important step to drive equity. Learn more at .

