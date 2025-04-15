Customers Can Now Buy The 2025 Honda Ridgeline In San Juan, Puerto Rico

Equipped with a muscular 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 2025 Ridgeline delivers an impressive 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. Whether hauling a trailer, towing a pair of jet skis or carrying tools and gear, this pickup makes hard work look easy. Backed by a 9-speed automatic transmission and Shift-By-Wire technology with paddle shifters, the Ridgeline balances raw strength with refined control. With Intelligent Variable Torque ManagementTM (i-VTM4®) and selectable Snow, Sand and Mud traction modes, challenging terrain becomes less intimidating.

For peace of mind, the 2025 Ridgeline is packed with active safety and driver-assist features. Honda Sensing® technologies include the Collision Mitigation Braking SystemTM to help reduce frontal crash risk, Lane Departure Mitigation and Lane Keeping Assist to guide the vehicle safely back within the lines and Adaptive Cruise Control for more relaxed highway driving. A multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines provides clear visibility when reversing, while the Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor comes in handy in crowded parking lots and busy intersections.

Built with the Honda Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) body structure, the Ridgeline is designed to absorb and deflect crash energy. It also has advanced front airbags, SmartVent® front side airbags and side curtain airbags with rollover sensors. Every seat is protected by 3-point belts, and families will appreciate childproof rear door locks and LATCH anchors for car seats.

Inside the cabin, the Ridgeline is all about comfort and convenience. Drivers enjoy a 10-way power seat with memory, while the front passenger benefits from a 4-way adjustable seat. Heated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, rear seat heating ducts and a 60/40 folding rear seat with under-seat storage offer versatility for both people and cargo. The multifunction center console, locking glove box and clever cup holder placement make the cabin feel well thought out.

On the tech side, an 8-inch high-resolution touchscreen offers Apple CarPlay®, Android AutoTM and Bluetooth® streaming audio. A 540-watt premium sound system with a subwoofer sets the tone for every drive. Other thoughtful touches include a wireless phone charger, rear defroster with timer, capless fuel filler, remote fuel tank release, sun lens holder and sliding visors.

Flagship Honda invites truck lovers and adventure seekers in San Juan to explore the 2025 Honda Ridgeline at its dealership located at Marginal Ave. Kennedy, Km 3.2, Urb. Industrial Bechara Pueblo Vi, San Juan, Puerto Rico 00920. Shoppers can find more details by calling 787-301-0402.

SOURCE Flagship Honda