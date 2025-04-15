Nationwide Walk4hearing Kicks Off To Support Thousands Of Americans With Hearing Loss In 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HLAA reportshas hearing loss, and people of all ages are now at risk. The organization urges anyone affected by hearing loss to join, volunteer or donate to a Walk. The first 2025is on May 3 in Tampa, Florida, with 19 others across the country through November.

"Walk4Hearing events are a show of support and hope to thousands of people with hearing loss in their hometowns across the country," says HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley. "They empower people to live well with hearing loss and give friends and family a chance to join teams that raise funds and awareness."

Kelley adds, "Hearing health is an often overlooked, but critical part of overall wellness. Even a mild hearing loss can affect daily life, relationships and employment."

At three months old, Kiyomi was diagnosed with hearing loss. Her family searched for a community where they could find support, connection and answers about raising a child with hearing loss. They found that kinship at the Houston Walk4Hearing-HLAA's oldest continuous Walk event-where they met and were inspired by other families with similar experiences. Read their story here .

Many Walk4Hearing events offer free hearing screenings and access to hearing care professionals and assistive technology experts, along with community support from local HLAA Chapters and State Organizations and other local nonprofits who share HLAA's commitment to hearing health. Since 2006, Walk4Hearing has raised $20 million for essential programs and resources.

National honorary co-chairs of the 2024 Walk4Hearing are:

Robert Engelke, president and founder of CapTel, Inc. -a company that provides captioned telephones for people with hearing loss and low vision.

Brandon Sawalich, president and CEO of Starkey -one of the world's leading hearing technology companies.

Learn more about the HLAA Walk4Hearing and national sponsors at walk4hearing.

ABOUT HLAA

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the leading voice of the growing number of people with-and at risk of-hearing loss in the U.S. We advocate to increase access to care and treatment, break down stigmas through education and awareness, and empower people with hearing loss through a nationwide community of support. Our work impacts millions, improving the lives of people with hearing loss, and elevating the importance of hearing health and accessible communication, through national legislation and public policy, and a network of chapters, state organizations, and grassroots efforts. Our Walk4Hearing events raise awareness and funds in cities across the country and bring hope to families dealing with hearing loss. Visit hearingloss for more information.

Meredith Resnick

[email protected]

202.549.0807

SOURCE Hearing Loss Association of America