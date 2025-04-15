MEXC Lists Walletconnect (WCT) With Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT In Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced it will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), accompanied by Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users.

WalletConnect is a leading network enabling seamless on-chain user experiences. As the backbone for wallet-to-DApp communication across blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and Cosmos, it facilitates secure interactions without requiring users to switch wallets. With over 275 million connections and 45 million users worldwide, WalletConnect empowers users to engage with DeFi, NFTs, swaps, and staking applications through a unified interface. This infrastructure drives Web3 innovation by bridging wallets, applications, and blockchains effortlessly.

$WCT is the native token of WalletConnect, used for network incentives, governance, and transaction fees. It also supports validator staking rewards and decentralized decision-making. By staking $WCT, holders contribute to network security and protocol upgrades, ensuring a decentralized, permissionless, and community-driven ecosystem.

To celebrate the official listing of WalletConnect (WCT) on MEXC, MEXC is launching a limited-time Airdrop+ Event, open to both new and existing users.

Event Period:

April 9, 2025, 10:00 – April 25, 2025, 10:00 (UTC)

Here are the key benefits of the event:

Benefit 1: Deposit and share 195,000 WCT (Exclusive for new users)

Benefit 2: Futures Challenge - Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus (Open to all users)

Benefit 3: Invite new users and share 78,000 WCT (Open to all users)

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising crypto projects. In 2024, MEXC introduced 2,376 new tokens, with 1,716 initial listings. According to the latest TokenInsight report , from November 1, 2024, to February 15, 2025, MEXC led the industry with an impressive 461 spot listings. Additionally, during the bi-weekly periods, MEXC maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six exchanges and demonstrating its ability to capture market trends quickly. MEXC will continue to innovate and expand its offerings, providing users with the best opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto space.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

