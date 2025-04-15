SWEET PROTECTION® UNVEILS SPECIAL EDITION SUMMER COLORWAY

Inspired by the intensity of the outdoors and the adrenaline of high-speed pursuits,

Sweet Protection® unveils Hyper Violet, a striking new colorway designed for those who push boundaries with pedals and paddles.

This collection spans nine high-performance products, each engineered for maximum protection, comfort, and durability. Whether navigating rugged MTB trails, cutting through winding roads, or charging through whitewater rapids, the Hyper Violet series delivers industry-leading safety technology wrapped in an eye-catching aesthetic.



Hyper Violet is an attitude. Inspired by the intensity of the outdoors and the adrenaline of high-speed pursuits, this shade was created for riders and athletes who demand both style and function. The Hyper Violet Fade variation transitions seamlessly from deep violet to an energetic burst of blue, reflecting speed and movement, while Black Hyper Violet delivers a sleek, stealthy take on the bold new hue.

Sweet Protection®'s Hyper Violet Collection brings a bold fusion of high-performance engineering and striking aesthetics to a variety of terrains. Designed to stand out in demanding environments, this vibrant colorway reflects the intensity and exhilaration of extreme sports. Whether carving through rugged mountain trails, sprinting on open roads, or navigating powerful rapids, Hyper Violet transforms every ride or paddle into a statement of confidence and adventure. With a perfect balance of technical innovation and eye-catching design, this collection redefines what it means to push limits in style.



SELECTED PRODUCTS IN HYPER VIOLET COLORWAY

Strayer 2Vi Mips Helmet – Designed for aggressive riders tackling the toughest trails, this lightweight, ventilated full-face helmet offers uncompromising protection uphill and downhill.

Falconer (Aero) 2Vi Mips Helmet – Inspired by one of nature's fastest predators, this aerodynamic road cycling helmet, delivers speed, lightweight comfort, and enhanced safety.

Bushwhacker 2Vi Mips Helmet – A rugged mountain biking and off-road helmet that's built to perform in the most demanding conditions, while providing enhanced impact protection and confidence in any weather.

Primer Mips Helmet – This helmet delivers premium comfort, a secure fit, and advanced safety empowering riders to push their limits while enjoying every moment of the ride. Ideal for enduro, trail, and XC mountain biking, it offers optimal protection for riders who seek both performance and comfort on varied trails.

PADDLE Helmet – Ultimate Protection

The Hyper Violet helmet range offers exceptional protection without compromising on comfort. Designed for serious athletes, it combines cutting-edge safety features with a sleek, vibrant design. Whether you're navigating intense white-water rapids or exploring calm waters, this helmet ensures optimal head protection with its robust construction and advanced impact technology. No matter the conditions, the lightweight yet durable, Hyper Violet helmet keeps you secure and focused on the adventure ahead.

Discover the limited-edition Hyper Violet collection, available from 15th April exclusively at sweetprotection and selected retailer partners. This striking design isn't just about looking good - it's a testament to the power of inner strength and protection, wrapped in a bold, vibrant exterior. Uniting cutting-edge performance with a sleek, eye-catching aesthetic, this collection is made for those who dare to stand out while staying safe.



About Sweet Protection®

Sweet Protection® combines industry-leading innovation with the finest craftsmanship to create the most advanced helmets, goggles and technical apparel in ski/snowboard, bike and paddle sports. The company was founded in 2000 by a tight-knit group of skiers, snowboarders, paddlers and cyclists in Trysil, a mountain village in Østerdalen, Norway. Since their beginnings, they have pursued the goal of both ensuring the safety of athletes and inspiring them to push their own boundaries – from World Cup ski racers to the weekend warriors. More information:

