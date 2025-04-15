Qatar's Al Jumaat Wins Two Bronze Medals In Serbia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Khaled Al Jumaat captured two bronze medals as the ISF U15 Gymnasiade 2025 – World School Sport Games concluded in Zlatibor, Serbia.

Al Jumaat secured third place in the rapid chess championship and again in the blitz chess event in the Under-12 category which featured 32 competitors from 17 countries.

Meanwhile, in the Under-15 category, Qatar's Hamad Al Kuwari delivered an impressive showing, finishing eighth overall in the rapid chess championship and boosting his international rating by 116 points.

Qatar Chess Association President Mohammed Al Mudahka expressed his great satisfaction with these achievements.

He emphasised that these two bronze medals represent another milestone for Qatari school sports. He praised the strong performances of both Al Jumaat and Al Kuwari, noting that the results underscore Qatar's steady rise in international school chess.

