US Monitors Russian Aircraft Near Alaska
(MENAFN) The North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, observed the movements of a Russian military plane operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday.
Based on NORAD’s statement, "The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," emphasizing that such Russian operations within the ADIZ occur "regularly and is not seen as a threat."
NORAD further asserted, "NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America," underscoring its preparedness to respond if necessary.
The ADIZ represents a designated portion of international airspace that starts where national airspace concludes. Within this zone, aircraft must be clearly identified for the sake of national defense, as highlighted in the statement.
To safeguard North American airspace, NORAD utilizes a multi-tiered defense system composed of satellites, radar systems on the ground and in the air, as well as fighter jets.
These tools help detect, monitor, and evaluate airborne activity to determine the appropriate course of action.
