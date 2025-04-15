403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NORAD Monitors Russian Military Aircraft in Alaskan Airspace
(MENAFN) The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced on Monday that it had been tracking a Russian military aircraft operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
According to NORAD, "The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," further noting that such operations in the ADIZ are "regularly and is not seen as a threat."
The command reiterated its preparedness to respond if needed. "NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America," the statement highlighted.
An ADIZ is a specific area of international airspace adjacent to national airspace, where aircraft must be identified for security reasons.
To monitor aircraft and determine suitable responses, NORAD employs a comprehensive defense system that includes satellites, ground-based and airborne radars, as well as fighter jets.
According to NORAD, "The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," further noting that such operations in the ADIZ are "regularly and is not seen as a threat."
The command reiterated its preparedness to respond if needed. "NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America," the statement highlighted.
An ADIZ is a specific area of international airspace adjacent to national airspace, where aircraft must be identified for security reasons.
To monitor aircraft and determine suitable responses, NORAD employs a comprehensive defense system that includes satellites, ground-based and airborne radars, as well as fighter jets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment