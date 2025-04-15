TURKPA Delegation Honors Patriotic War Martyrs At Victory Park In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On April 15, participants of the second meeting of the chairpersons of the defense and security committees of the member parliaments of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) visited the Victory Park in Baku, Azernews reports.

The delegation, which arrived in Baku to participate in the meeting titled "Strengthening Cooperation in Security and Defense Among Turkic States: The Role of Parliaments," laid fresh flowers at the Victory Monument and paid deep respects to the memory of those who lost their lives in the Patriotic War.

The guests were provided with detailed information about Victory Park, which was established to preserve the memory of Azerbaijan's unmatched heroism and historic victory in the Patriotic War and to eternally honor the memory of the fallen martyrs.

It was noted that at the entrance to the nearly 10-hectare park, a Victory Arch was constructed as a symbolic representation of the 44-day Patriotic War. The arch stands 44 meters tall, 22 meters wide, and is supported by 44 columns.

It is worth noting that the park was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.