The Chris Auffenberg Family Of Dealerships Adds The 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 To Its Inventory

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Inside the 2025 GMC Sierra 1500, drivers and passengers will discover a refined cabin that prioritizes comfort and practicality. The latest model introduces premium materials, a larger digital instrument cluster and a reworked center console with added storage options. Available in several trims, the 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 offers leather seating, authentic wood accents and adjustable ambient lighting.

A standout feature is the 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in compatibility, allowing access to Google Maps, Assistant, and Play Store directly from the dashboard. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM come standard, and higher trims include a 12-speaker Bose® premium sound system. Drivers also benefit from a customizable 12.3-inch digital driver information center, head-up display and available Super CruiseTM for hands-free driving on compatible highways.

Performance has always been a hallmark of the GMC Sierra 1500, and the 2025 model continues that legacy with multiple powerful engine options. From the efficient 2.7-liter TurboMaxTM delivering 310 horsepower and 430 lb.-ft. of torque to the available 5.3-liter V8 producing 355 horsepower, the 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 is ready for any job. For those seeking diesel durability, the available 3L Duramax® Turbo-Diesel engine offers improved towing capacity and fuel economy.

Each powertrain pairs with a responsive 8-speed and available 10-speed automatic transmission, offering smooth gear changes across all driving conditions. Towing technology is another high point, with features like the ProGradeTM Trailering System, trailer blind zone alerts and up to 13 available camera views making trailering easier than ever.

Safety remains a top priority in the 2025 GMC Sierra 1500. Standard across all trims is the GMC Pro Safety package, which includes Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and IntelliBeam® auto high beams. For even greater protection, available upgrades include Rear Cross Traffic Braking, a Surround Vision camera system and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert.

The Sierra also offers the all-new Rear Seat Belt Reminder and Continuation Reminder, which alerts drivers if rear seat passengers are unbuckled during the journey. With enhanced structural strength and additional airbags positioned throughout the cabin, the 2025 model provides greater peace of mind for families, workers and adventurers alike.

Customers in Carbondale and surrounding communities are invited to explore the 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships. To take a closer look, shoppers can visit or contact the dealership at 618-457-3391 to schedule a test drive.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships