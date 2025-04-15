403
Colombia’S Currency Tests New Trading Range Following Dramatic Volatility
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from TradingView shows the USD/COP pair trading at 4,277.7 as of April 15, 2025. The dollar gained 6.2 pesos (+0.15%) against the Colombian currency in early morning trading.
The pair moved between a daily low of 4,290.1 and high of 4,277.7. The chart clearly demonstrates the dramatic surge that began April 4, when the peso weakened sharply from stable levels around 4,100 to peak above 4,420.
This represents a nearly 8% devaluation in just days. The currency has since recovered some ground but remains significantly weaker than March levels. Colombia's economic fundamentals explain much of this movement.
The peso faces persistent pressure from declining oil revenues, as petroleum represents approximately 40% of Colombian exports. Brent crude prices dipped below $65 per barrel in recent weeks, straining Colombia's fiscal position.
The country's current account deficit exceeds 4% of GDP according to the latest central bank data. This structural weakness makes the peso vulnerable to external shocks and changing investor sentiment toward emerging markets.
Colombia's inflation remains stubbornly high at 4.7%, limiting Banco de la República's ability to cut rates and stimulate growth. The central bank maintains its benchmark rate at 8.25%, creating a substantial interest rate differential with developed markets.
Consolidation Amid Political and Global Uncertainty
The technical picture shows the USD/COP pair trading above its 50-day moving average, displayed as the orange line on the chart. This suggests underlying dollar strength persists despite recent consolidation.
Visible Bollinger Bands show decreasing volatility compared to the expansion seen during early April's price spike. The band compression indicates a potential buildup of energy for the next significant move.
Political uncertainty adds another layer of complexity. The Colombian government's recent fiscal reform proposals have received mixed reactions from international investors. The administration struggles to balance ambitious social spending programs with fiscal responsibility requirements.
Global factors also play a role. The US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance maintains dollar strength against most emerging market currencies. Persistent trade tensions and supply chain disruptions continue to challenge global growth prospects.
Investors now watch key support around 4,250 and resistance near 4,300 for clues about the next directional move. The peso's stability remains contingent on both domestic policy decisions and external market conditions.
