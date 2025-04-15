U.S. Cannabis Market To Reach $76.39 Billion By 2030 Fueled By Legalization, Celebrity Branding, And Medical Adoption
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$38.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$76.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Source Outlook
2.2.2. Derivatives Outlook
2.2.3. Cultivation Outlook
2.2.4. End Use Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. U.S. Cannabis Market - Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Business Environment Analysis Tools: U.S. Cannabis Market
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.4. Current Market Trends in Cannabis Industry
3.5. Regulatory Scenario
3.6. Licensing Scenario in the U.S.
3.7. Cannabis Consumption Pattern Analysis
3.8. Legal Cannabis Potential Trade Opportunity
3.9. Legal Cannabis Seed to Shelf Story
3.10. Supply Chain Analysis
3.11. Legal Cannabis Industry: U.S. Country Case Studies
3.12. Guidelines and Requirements for Cannabis Cultivation
3.13. Cannabis Facility Design and Equipment Requirements
3.14. Government Policy Designing Cannabis Guidelines
3.14.1. Federal Cannabis Policy
3.14.2. Policy Challenges and Opportunities
3.15. Reimbursement Policies in the U.S
3.16. Taxation Policies in the U.S.
Chapter 4. U.S. Cannabis Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definition and Scope
4.2. Source Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. U.S. Cannabis Market, by Source, 2018 to 2030
4.5. Marijuana
4.6. Hemp
Chapter 5. U.S. Cannabis Market: Derivative Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definition and Scope
5.2. Derivative Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. U.S. Cannabis Market, by Derivative, 2018 to 2030
5.5. CBD
5.6. THC
5.7. Others
Chapter 6. U.S. Cannabis Market: Cultivation Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definition and Scope
6.2. Cultivation Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. U.S. Cannabis Market, by Cultivation, 2018 to 2030
6.5. Indoor Cultivation
6.6. Greenhouse Cultivation
6.7. Outdoor Cultivation
Chapter 7. U.S. Cannabis Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Definition and Scope
7.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
7.3. Segment Dashboard
7.4. U.S. Cannabis Market, by End Use, 2018 to 2030
7.5. Medical Use
7.6. Recreational Use
7.7. Industrial Use
Chapter 8. U.S. Cannabis Market: Competitive Landscape
8.1. Participant's Categorization
8.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024
8.3. Strategy Mapping
8.4. Company Profiles
8.4.1. Charlotte's Web Inc.
8.4.2. Medical Marijuana Inc.
8.4.3. Canopy Growth Corporation
8.4.4. NuLeaf Naturals LLC
8.4.5. CV Sciences Inc.
8.4.6. The Cronos Group
8.4.7. Organigram Holding Inc.
8.4.8. Irwin Naturals
8.4.9. Tilray Brands
8.4.10. Aurora Cannabis Inc.
