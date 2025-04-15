QNB Named Qatar's Best Private Bank For 2025 By Euromoney

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB was named Qatar's Best Private Bank and Qatar's Best for UHNW (Ultra High Net Worth) in the 2025 Euromoney Private Banking Awards, further strengthening its leadership in the private banking sector.

These prestigious accolades underscore QNB's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class private banking solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its high-net-worth clients.

The awards reflect the strength of QNB's wealth management offerings, its comprehensive advisory services, and the deep expertise of its relationship managers.

Commenting on the recognition, Abdulla Hashim Al Sada, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Asset and Wealth Management, said:“We are proud to receive this recognition from Euromoney, which reaffirms our position as the leading private bank in Qatar. These awards highlight our continued investment in excellence, innovation, and personalised service for our esteemed clients, especially those in the UHNW segment.”

QNB continues to expand its private banking footprint across key international markets, offering a wide range of investment, financing, and wealth structuring solutions through its global network.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.