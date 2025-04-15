Global Wire, Tube And Cable Directory 2025: The Ultimate Guide To Global Manufacturers & Suppliers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covering over 2,000 manufacturers, suppliers, and traders, the directory includes key data such as executive contacts, plant capacities, financials, export markets, and expansion plans.

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wire, Tube and Cable Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Directory profiles comprehensively the manufacturers and suppliers of Wire, Tube & Cable products worldwide!

The Global Wire, Tube & Cable Directory with its fully cross-referenced 'Buyers Guide' allows searching for a particular product by country. The index allows you can go straight to your contact and company anywhere in the world. The abbreviation section is a handy source for terminology and is particularly useful to those who are new to the industry.

Completely revised, each company has been carefully contacted to ensure you have the most up-to-date information.

Covering:



Cables

Chain Link & Welded Mesh Fences

Machinery Suppliers

Tube & Pipe Manufacturers

Reinforcing Manufacturers

Spring Manufacturers

Wire Fabricators

Wire & Steel Suppliers Associated Products

This Directory provides Wire, Tube & Cable professionals with a comprehensive reference guide on the global wire players, from producers to end-users.

Detailed information includes:



Core data - Full contact details, year established, number of employees, exports markets, end-user industries, and accreditations

Key personnel - Senior Management for over 2,000 companies

Products - Capacity and output numbers per product

Expansion plans - new plants and modernization projects covered Finance data - Ownership details, Revenue, Net Profit and Paid-Up Equity Capital

If you need to source a producer and a trader of a wire product in a specific country, or need a list of potential business partners based on plant capacity, you'll find the Global Wire, Tube & Cable Directory indispensable.

The Global Wire, Tube & Cable Directory will help you:



Pinpoint key executives

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information

Keep track of key staff movements Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel worldwide.

If you're looking for wire - simply use the handy buyer's guide to find the most suitable supplier in seconds. The Global Wire Directory gives up-to-date company information for thousands of producers and traders in the global wire industry. It is a comprehensive reference guide on global wire producers and traders.

For more information about this directory visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900