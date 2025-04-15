EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

HAMBORNER REIT AG – Long-term letting of office space in the Kiel property

15.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE HAMBORNER REIT AG – Long-term letting of office space in the Kiel property Duisburg, April 15, 2025 – HAMBORNER REIT AG has achieved an important letting success and extended the contract with the existing tenant Regus, a brand of the International Workplace Group (IWG), ahead of schedule until 2035. The rental property in Kaistrasse 90 is situated in an established office location in an attractive inner-city location directly on the Kieler Förde and in the immediate vicinity of Kiel's main railway and bus stations. The property has a total area of around 6,700 sqm and has been part of HAMBORNER's portfolio since its completion in 2017. Since 2018, the user Regus has been offering flexible office solutions, meeting rooms and co-working spaces at around 2,000 sqm. Other users of the property include the insurance companies BARMER and Allianz. "We are very pleased with the long-term lease extension with our tenant. The conclusion of the lease agreement not only underlines the user's trust and satisfaction with the property, the location and our services as the landlord, but also sends positive signals with regards to the future and the use of modern office properties, which continue to be an important part of our portfolio," said Sarah Verheyen, COO/CIO of HAMBORNER REIT AG. With the conclusion of this lease, the building will remain fully let, and the average remaining term of the leases will increase to approximately 7.2 years. ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG HAMBORNER REIT AG is a SDAX-listed public limited company that operates exclusively in the real estate sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income based on a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of more than €1.4 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in central inner-city locations, district centers or highly frequented suburban locations in large and medium-sized German cities. HAMBORNER REIT AG is characterized by its many years of experience in the real estate and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy as well as its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level. CONTACT Jacqueline Steuer

