Mowasalat Engages Aviation Experts On Accessible Transport At ICAO FALC 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa) is making a strong impact at ICAO FALC 2025, where the company is actively engaging with international aviation and transport professionals to discuss the future of accessible mobility in Qatar. As conversations unfold, Mowasalat (Karwa) is emphasizing the importance of inclusive transportation solutions that cater to all passengers, particularly those with special needs.

At the heart of these discussions is Mowasalat (Karwa)'s commitment to seamless mobility, demonstrated through its Vans, designed for people with special needs and its accessible public transport network. The company's interactive booth has become a hub for insightful exchanges, with a Q&A digital game enhancing visitor engagement and a TV demonstration showcasing the simple booking process via the Karwa app and call center.

In addition to presenting its accessibility features, Mowasalat (Karwa) is using ICAO FALC 2025 as an opportunity to gather feedback from industry leaders, policymakers, and passengers to further refine its services. By prioritizing innovation and accessibility, the company is reinforcing its role as a key enabler of sustainable and inclusive transport solutions in Qatar.