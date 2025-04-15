Labour Ministry Urges Employers To Exercise Caution In Exceptional Weather

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a social media statement, the Ministry of Labour reminded employers in the country to exercise caution and take necessary precautionary measures during the exceptional weather conditions currently affecting various parts of Qatar.



It further urged them to comply with occupational safety and health guidelines and provide the necessary protective measures to ensure a safe working environment that safeguards the health and safety of workers.

The country is currently experiencing strong northwesterly winds as a result of which severe dust storm is causing poor visibility across most of Qatar today, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

