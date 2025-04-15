403
Decrease in Turkey’s Automotive Output in Early 2025
(MENAFN) In the first quarter of 2025, Turkey experienced a noticeable drop in vehicle production, with total output decreasing by 8.7 percent year-over-year, reaching 344,120 units, based on the Automotive Manufacturers Association.
Within this period, automobile production alone experienced a reduction of 7.3 percent, resulting in a total of 220,927 units, the association further noted.
The overall vehicle market also experienced a downturn, shrinking by 7 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling 285,818 units in the first three months.
Similarly, the passenger car market saw a decline of 4.1 percent, bringing the number down to 223,793 units during the same timeframe.
Meanwhile, total automotive exports dropped slightly by 0.9 percent in terms of volume, while vehicle imports also fell by 3.8 percent. In total, exported vehicles reached 254,683 units, and imported vehicles amounted to 196,687 units in this span.
However, despite the drop in volume, the value of total automotive exports saw a modest increase of 1.9 percent, reaching USD9.38 billion, and automobile exports in particular rose by 11.6 percent, amounting to USD2.75 billion in the first quarter of the year.
