OEM-Ready Axial Flux Motor: Turntide’S Breakthrough AF430S Speeds Electric Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This new motor empowers electric and hybrid vehicle and equipment innovation with adaptable motor technology that enhances efficiency, flexibility, and scalability.

Gateshead, UK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a leader of best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal products for anything that moves, today announced a new advanced axial flux motor. The new AF430S is designed to meet the unique needs associated with the electrification of industrial equipment and performance vehicles, from off-highway to premium automotive. Its high performance enables the next wave of electrified mobility.

Time to market is crucial in the electrification of heavy equipment and vehicles, requiring system-level solutions that balance performance, cost, reliability, and durability. Turntide's axial flux motors offer solutions to industry challenges associated with slow manufacturing and delivery issues, reducing costs caused by one-off manufacturing. Designed for seamless original equipment manufacturer (OEM) integration, Turntide's motors provide a cost-efficient path to electrification without requiring major vehicle redesigns. By redefining power and efficiency in compact, high-performance applications like electric vehicles, construction equipment, military vehicles, marine vessels, high-speed transportation, and more, the AF430S offers unmatched power and torque density.



High E fficiency , P ower D ensity , and Torque Density Means S uperior P erformance

Turntide's AF430S delivers transformational capabilities with up to 96% efficiency, more than 7.2 kW/kg of power density, and a torque density of more than 20.5 Nm/kg. The compact and lightweight design gives OEMs a powerful combination of high vehicle performance and quiet, smooth, and low-vibration operation. The motor's advanced cooling design, robust construction, and configurable options offer durability, versatility, and reliable performance across vehicle and equipment platforms.



Low O perating C ost , S imple M aintenance

Designed for reliability and durability, the robust construction and advanced thermal management of the AF430S ensure reliable operation and optimal performance, extending motor life. The innovative design requires less maintenance throughout the vehicle's lifecycle, significantly lowering the total cost of ownership.



“Turntide's axial flux motors are revolutionizing industries, delivering incredible power and torque density-perfect for electric vehicles and equipment across all on- and off-highway mobility markets, including construction, defense, premium automotive, marine, and recreation,” said Steven Hornyak, CEO, Turntide Technologies.“Developed with OEMs in mind, these cutting-edge motors offer top-tier performance, durability, and efficiency, all at a cost-effective price. With modular, scalable designs and rapid integration options, Turntide enables manufacturers to electrify their fleets without overhauling existing platforms.”



Products will be available for customers to sample beginning mid-2025. Visit to join the waitlist today.

Want to learn more about this motor and see a 360-degree walkaround? Register for the May 5 educational webinar now with this link .

Attachment

Turntide's Breakthrough Axial Flux Motor

CONTACT: Lori Ditoro Turntide Technologies +1 (205) 492-4256 ...